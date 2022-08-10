Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) is teaming up with WMTV NBC-15 to host the sixth annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption event on Saturday, Aug. 13, and Sunday, August 14, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at DCHS’s Main Shelter at 5132 Voges Road in Madison.
Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) is teaming up with WMTV NBC-15 to host the sixth annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption event on Saturday, Aug. 13, and Sunday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at DCHS’s Main Shelter at 5132 Voges Road in Madison.
Adoption fees will be reduced for all dogs, cats, and critters during the weekend event. The adoption event comes at a critical time when shelters and rescues across the country are experiencing high intake and slower adoptions. DCHS and other participating shelters are hoping to empty their shelters by sending home all adoptable animals so they can help more animals in need.
“DCHS staff and volunteers are very excited to help all of our animals in the shelter find new families,” Lisa Bernard, Public Relations Coordinator, said. “But if there is a pet you see on our website and feel strongly about meeting, do not wait for the event because you might miss out on that animal.”
Adoptions take place on a first-come, first-served basis. Some of the available animals shown on DCHS’s website, giveshelter.org, might be adopted prior to the event because interested adopters may not want to risk missing out on adding a particular pet to their family.
DCHS recommended potential adopters check out the animals available for adoption on the DCHS website prior to arriving at the shelter, and adopters should be prepared to take the animal home that day.
Adopters will be added to the DCHS wait list upon arrival, and they should have a couple animals in mind to meet with in case the pet they were interested in is adopted before it’s their turn.
Other than the first few arrivals, adopters should expect to wait from one to three or more hours to meet with a pet, but DCHS will text when it’s almost the adopter’s turn. Also, DCHS will control how many people can visit the kennels at any given time so as to not overwhelm the animals.
The Adoption Center will be closed Monday, Aug. 15th, following the two-day adoption event.
DCHS is a private, non-profit, community-supported organization and is not affiliated with any government agency or national animal welfare organization.
DCHS provides compassion and care to thousands of pets, livestock, and wildlife each year. DCHS has an adoption guarantee; learn more online at giveshelter.org.