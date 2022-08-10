Dog in cage

Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) is teaming up with WMTV NBC-15 to host the sixth annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption event on Saturday, Aug. 13, and Sunday, August 14, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at DCHS’s Main Shelter at 5132 Voges Road in Madison.

 Metro Creative Connection

Adoption fees will be reduced for all dogs, cats, and critters during the weekend event. The adoption event comes at a critical time when shelters and rescues across the country are experiencing high intake and slower adoptions. DCHS and other participating shelters are hoping to empty their shelters by sending home all adoptable animals so they can help more animals in need.