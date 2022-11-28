‘Tis the season for adding more sparkle through decorations, special holiday foods, and getting together with family and friends, but the Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) is offering pet families a few tips to help keep their pets safe during the holiday fun.

“We want to help pet families avoid trips to the emergency vet this holiday season or have their holidays spoiled because their pet has gone missing,” says Lisa Bernard, DCHS Public Relations Coordinator.

Kitten plays with ornament

While holiday decorating may be fun for humans, sparkly decorations can attract unwanted attention from pets, especially cats (above) and young dogs. Tinsel is a favorite object ingested by cats that can cause significant issues such as gastrointestinal obstruction.