A two-day trial in Columbia County Circuit Court ended on Feb. 8 with a finding of not guilty for Weston Hugh Ritchie, who had been charged with a single count of vehicular homicide resulting from a fatal 2020 crash at Whalen's Grade.
The 26-year-old Darlington man was acquitted of the single charge that stemmed from a two-vehicle collision on Jan. 10, 2020.
The collision occurred at about 9:30 a.m., according to the original criminal complaint filed by the Columbia County District Attorney's Office, when a white utility truck, driven by Ritchie, traveling west on County Highway CS struck a left-turning 2008 Chevy Impala at the intersection with County Highway V near Whalen's Grade landing.
The Impala was being driven, with no passengers, by Steve Riggins, a retired Sun Prairie High School social studies teacher and track coach.
The collision reportedly happened as the truck was going about 50 mph, passing a stop sign that Ritchie had told a responding officer he had not seen in time.
That year was particularly deadly, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's online crash database.
The only other fatal vehicle crash in the immediate area since 2012 occurred at the end of August 2020 on Tipperary Road north, of CS on the opposite of Whalen Bay, west of the Highway V intersection.