Columbia County Circuit Court in Portage
Columbia County Circuit Court

 FILE

A two-day trial in Columbia County Circuit Court ended on Feb. 8 with a finding of not guilty for Weston Hugh Ritchie, who had been charged with a single count of vehicular homicide resulting from a fatal 2020 crash at Whalen's Grade.

The 26-year-old Darlington man was acquitted of the single charge that stemmed from a two-vehicle collision on Jan. 10, 2020.

