A University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health center will be expanding its effort to recruit more American Indian/Alaska Native people into health professions.

The Native American Center for Health Professions (NACHP) was recently awarded a $1.2 million, three-year grant from the Wisconsin Partnership Program for the initiative, which is called Increasing Indigenous Representation In Medicine Through Academics Engagement And Innovation, or IIMAGIN.

University of Wisconsin (UW)

