Gov. Tony Evers proclaimed April as Safe Digging Month, raising awareness of the simple measures Wisconsinites can take to keep their communities safe this digging season.

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin reminds residents and professional excavators to always contact the Diggers Hotline by phone at 8-1-1 or online at www.DiggersHotline.com before they dig.

Tony Evers (2022)

Tony Evers
Rebecca Cameron Valcq

Rebecca

Cameron Valcq

Tags