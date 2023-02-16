A normally sleepy election, the 2023 race for Wisconsin Supreme Court could have huge consequences in the battleground state. Experts predict tens of millions of dollars will be spent to influence it.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court currently sits with a tight, 4-3 right-wing majority. But the seat up for reelection belongs to a retiring conservative justice, so state liberals see a rare chance to flip the court.

2023 Wisconsin Supreme Court Candidates

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates in the Feb. 21 spring primary election include (clockwise from top left) Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell, Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly, and Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz.

