The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) today announced Gov. Tony Evers proclaimed April 15 – 21, 2023, as Money Smart Wisconsin Week to raise awareness about the importance of financial literacy education and financial wellness.

“Financial education gives folks the tools they need to make sound financial decisions and reach their own financial goals, dreams, and security,” said Evers. “I encourage all Wisconsinites to take action to build their own financial literacy and capability skills and assist others in doing so as well. Financial education can have a meaningful influence on personal and financial well-being, and it plays an important role in increasing financial inclusion so everyone can effectively participate in our financial system.”

Money Smart Wisconsin logo (2023)
Cheryll Olson-Collins

