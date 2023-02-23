With snow accumulations covering the region, along with frigid temperatures, one tool is expected to make its return at homes and businesses – the shovel.

To help letter carriers deliver mail, the United States Postal Service is asking customers to clear snow and ice from sidewalks, stairs and mailboxes.

Letter Carrier in the Snow

Arlington Main Post Office letter carrier, Andy Lac, delivers mail during a late winter snow storm. The US Postal Service is asking homeowner to clear sidewalks and driveways of snow and ice to ensure timely mail delivery.