Arlington Main Post Office letter carrier, Andy Lac, delivers mail during a late winter snow storm. The US Postal Service is asking homeowner to clear sidewalks and driveways of snow and ice to ensure timely mail delivery.
With snow accumulations covering the region, along with frigid temperatures, one tool is expected to make its return at homes and businesses – the shovel.
To help letter carriers deliver mail, the United States Postal Service is asking customers to clear snow and ice from sidewalks, stairs and mailboxes.
Customers receiving door delivery should make sure their sidewalks, steps and porches are clear. Customers receiving curbside delivery should remove snow piles left by snowplows to keep access to their mailboxes clear for letter carriers.
Delivery service may be delayed or curtailed whenever streets or walkways present hazardous conditions for letter carriers or when snow is plowed against mailboxes. Any curtailed mail is attempted the next delivery day.
Blue collection boxes also need to be kept clear for our customers to deposit their mail and for the Postal Service to collect the mail for delivery. Residents and businesses with collection boxes near their property are asked to keep them clear of snow and ice.
The USPS generally receives no tax dollars for operations expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operation.