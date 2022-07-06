The Rape Crisis Center (RCC) is excited to announce their annual and premier fundraiser, Java Jive, will be held at Breese Stevens Field on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Join them for a morning of community and fun with featured food and drink from some of Madison’s most beloved local bakeries, coffee shops and businesses.
The event will also be catered by local favorite Melly Mel’s Soul Food, providing delicious home-cooked breakfast fare. Emceeing the event will be community organizer and socialpreneur Sabrina Madison, who will guide guests through popular local musical acts (TBA) as well as treasured Java Jive traditions like the silent auction and raffle. Follow RCC on social media to get a sneak peak of auction and raffle items as they become available.
It’s crucially important to collaborate and support each other as a community in these times. All money raised during this event goes directly to supporting survivors of sexual violence with lifesaving crisis intervention services, resources, and support.
Established in 1973, the Rape Crisis Center (RCC) is the only full service sexual violence resource center in Dane County. RCC provides free services to survivors of all forms of sexual violence and their support people. RCC services include crisis intervention and support, 24-hour bilingual helpline and on-call advocates and counselors, therapy, support groups, medical and legal advocacy and accompaniment, community education, Safer Bar violence prevention training, and Chimera Self-Defense. RCC serves people of all genders and ages.
For information about sponsoring this event, donating silent auction or raffle prizes, or supporting free community education and services, contact development@thercc.org.