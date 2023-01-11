More than 1,800 Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes and coaches will gather at the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater to compete in the 2023 State Summer Games. The event is scheduled to take place June 8-10 and will include competitions in powerlifting, gymnastics, track and field, tennis, soccer and cornhole.

“We are honored to serve as the host site for Special Olympics Wisconsin, and we extend a warm Warhawk welcome to all of the athletes and their friends and family members who will be cheering them on,” said interim Chancellor John Chenoweth. “Hosting the games takes on a deeper meaning for UW-Whitewater, as we are a university with a core mission to help students of diverse abilities find success both academically and athletically. We look forward to supporting the competitions and witnessing the determination and sportsmanship of the athletes.”

Special Olympics

