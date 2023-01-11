More than 1,800 Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes and coaches will gather at the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater to compete in the 2023 State Summer Games. The event is scheduled to take place June 8-10 and will include competitions in powerlifting, gymnastics, track and field, tennis, soccer and cornhole.
“We are honored to serve as the host site for Special Olympics Wisconsin, and we extend a warm Warhawk welcome to all of the athletes and their friends and family members who will be cheering them on,” said interim Chancellor John Chenoweth. “Hosting the games takes on a deeper meaning for UW-Whitewater, as we are a university with a core mission to help students of diverse abilities find success both academically and athletically. We look forward to supporting the competitions and witnessing the determination and sportsmanship of the athletes.”
“We are excited to bring our revamped Summer Games to Whitewater this summer,” Special Olympics Wisconsin President & CEO Chad Hershner said. “The university facilities will provide an awesome experience for our athletes as we continue to grow our organization for the next 50 years. We look forward to working with UW-Whitewater to create an incredible Games and long-lasting memories for all those involved.”
The 2023 State Summer Games will begin with an opening ceremony on Thursday, June 8. Competition will kick-off on Friday, June 9 and run through June 10.
An evening dance will take place on Friday. UW-Whitewater’s Camps and Conferences will help provide a collegiate experience for the athletes with residence hall stays and meals on campus.