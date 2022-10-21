The Sun Prairie Optimists recoginized Sun Prairie West High School students Ean Ackley and Maren Kalberer as the September Optimist youth of the month.
Ackley is a junior at Sun Prairie West High School. He was named a September Optimist Youth of the Month for his participation at Sun Prairie West High School as a Leader of the Pack. While in high school, Ackley has been involved in football and basketball. His honors and awards include: Wolfpack Leader of the Month, football team captain and receiving the Jim Herber Award. His future plans are to attend college where he hopes to play football.
Kalberer is a senior at Sun Prairie West High School. She was recognized as a September Optimist Youth of the Month for her participation in a variety of Sun Prairie West High School activities. Her extra-curricular activities include involvement and participation in Physics Club (president), varsity soccer, a member of the National Honors Society, and EPOCH Sound, where she plays the trumpet and also performs in the Pep band. She has been a volunteer at Feathered Friends Sanctuary and Rescue, works at the Prairie Athletic Club as a lifeguard and is a Leader of the Pack member.
Kalberer's honors and awards include receiving the National Rural and Small Town Recognition (via the College Board). She is academically ranked #1 for the Class of 2023 at Sun Prairie West. Her future plans include going to a high academic college and receiving her PhD in Astrophysics.