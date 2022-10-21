Ean Ackley and Maren Kalberer
The Sun Prairie Optimists recoginized Sun Prairie West High School students Ean Ackley and Maren Kalberer as the September Optimist youth of the month.

Ackley is a junior at Sun Prairie West High School. He was named a September Optimist Youth of the Month for his participation at Sun Prairie West High School as a Leader of the Pack. While in high school, Ackley has been involved in football and basketball. His honors and awards include: Wolfpack Leader of the Month, football team captain and receiving the Jim Herber Award. His future plans are to attend college where he hopes to play football.

