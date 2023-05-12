Around 20 people came to the Sun Prairie School Board meeting on May 8 to show support for transgender students in response to the recent issue of a transgender student exposing male genitalia in a girls locker room at Sun Prairie East High School on March 3.

Questions raised after transgender student undressed in Sun Prairie East girls locker room

The grassroots organization Trans Advocacy Madison stood outside in front of the Hilltop Campus doors showing their support for the transgender students.

Trans Advocacy Madison
State Assembly Rep. Melissa Ratcliff stands with the Trans Advocacy Madison organization and Sun Prairie students in support of transgender student rights at the May 8 school board meeting.
Amy Wall
Amy Wall speaks to the school board on May 8.
Jackie Reindl
Jackie Reindl tells the school board that they want answers regarding locker room policies.
Jean Sink
Jean Sink questions the school obard about their locker room policy on May 8.
Erin Baumgartner
Erin Baumgartner addresses the school board in support of transgender kids on May 8.

