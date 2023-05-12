Around 20 people came to the Sun Prairie School Board meeting on May 8 to show support for transgender students in response to the recent issue of a transgender student exposing male genitalia in a girls locker room at Sun Prairie East High School on March 3.
The grassroots organization Trans Advocacy Madison stood outside in front of the Hilltop Campus doors showing their support for the transgender students.
“We think there’s been recent attacks and conspiracies that come from some false allegations that come from dubious sources,” Trans Advocacy leader Tessa Price said. “We support trans students. Trans students are real. We don’t deserve to be mistreated for who we are. That’s the support we wanted to show the kids here.”
One transgender woman, Amy Wall, who has two students at East shared her own experience with the school board. She said she was “taking a personal risk” speaking at the board meeting because of an increase in harassment of trans kids.
“Every transgender person has a different experience,” Wall said. “I was bullied as a teenager to conform to being a boy. I felt the constant need to be in a relationship with a woman.”
She added that she fought depression and suicidal ideology for decades because of it.
“When I finally came out and presented as female, one of the biggest steps was using the women’s restroom,” Wall said. “I started to get nervous entering the bathroom not knowing if someone was going to harass me. I’m 20 years from retirement, so why would I risk my relationship with my kids and my career if this was not my true identity. I know it is hard for people to understand, when you’ve identified with the gender assigned at birth your whole life, you can’t imagine changing any of that.”
Some of the same parents that spoke out at the April 24 board meeting returned to speak again, questioning why the school district or board hasn’t shared any information about their policies for private spaces in school.
Jackie Reindl, who is a grandmother of students in the district, said that the issue doesn’t have to do with being for or against transgender students.
“Parents want answers,” she said. “Parents deserve answers. What is the policy on the use of school facilities? You hide being confidentiality. Confidentiality keeps you from putting these parents’ minds at ease. We are more than upset with the fact that you haven’t shared a policy.“
She asked how the district is supposed to keep kids safe if there isn’t a clear policy communicated.
“How does anyone know who is allowed or not allowed to use any given facility area?” Reindl asked. “It used to be only boys and girls, but not anymore.”
Sun Prairie resident Jean Sink said that the community’s faith in the board’s ability to handle and effectively communicate with the public is “waning.”
“How are you protecting our students?” Sink asked the board. “Is there a locker room policy? Is it based on biological gender (sex) or gender identity, and how is it enforced and communicated? Figure out how to legally address matters and do so proactively.“
While many of these parents said the issue could be solved by creating separate spaces for transgender students to use the bathroom and change, or make them use spaces that match their biological sex, those in support of the transgender kids explained why this can be problematic.
“In the case of segregating trans kids, it can make them feel excluded from the community and feel like they don’t deserve a space,” Price said. “When you’re dealing with separating based on biological sex, that can be even more dangerous at times for trans people. We fix that by not making people care so much about other people’s bodies and that people are different and that’s okay.”
Erin Baumgartner is a parent of a transgender middle school student. She was emotional when sharing her child’s story with the board.
“My child dealt with an unfathomable amount of bullying,” Baumgartner said. “They had to take a friend with them to the bathroom because they were continuously questioned why they were in the bathroom they were using with the safety plan we worked out. The response to recent events in the school district have been hurtful, disrespectful and downright dangerous to the LGBTQIA+ community of students here in Sun Prairie.”
She added that she could no longer take the high road and stay quiet anymore.
“Every child deserves to be heard, respected and valued,” Baumgartner said. “The anti-LGBTQ law firm that has gotten involved here is pushing a political agenda that is dangerous to my child and other district families. I encourage the district to stand by their equity statement.”
Additionally, Price said that Trans Advocacy Madison would like to work with Sun Prairie to advocate more for trans kids.
“I’m not here against anyone,” Price said. “We’re not here to hurt anyone. As a trans woman myself, we just want people to be aware of some of the misinformation that is going around. Some people get caught up in these mob mentalities where they are not thinking straight. These stories come from dubious places that don’t have facts and evidence for what they are trying to say.”