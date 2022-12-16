Carol Albright, an incumbent on the Sun Prairie Area School Board, has announced her intention to run for another three-year term.
Albright, who has served on the Board since 2014, described the last three years as both “productive and challenging.”
“Together the staff, administration, Sun Prairie community and those of us on the school board tackled some tough issues,” Albright said.
These issues included refreshing the school district’s strategic plan, a new instructional framework, the pandemic, equity, student enrollment changes and an ever-difficult budget.
“I hope to continue my work as part of this team,” she said.
Albright performed a variety of roles in her recent term. She was the liaison to the Sun Prairie Education Foundation, the Business Education Partnership, Northside, Eastside and Royal Oaks Elementary Schools. She worked on the student board representative committee, was a Wisconsin Association of School Boards delegate, and served on the WASB resolutions committee. She was also a member of the core planning team for the recent construction projects.
“This is all essential work and part of my life’s journey as an educator,” said Albright, who taught Spanish and Communication Arts in Sun Prairie for 40 years. “The last 3 years were exceedingly difficult for all our students. My goal is to continue to improve our schools to be safe, productive, and engaging. I will work for the improvement of the Sun Prairie Area School District. Thank you for your continued support. “
The general election will take place April 4, with a primary on February 21 if necessary.