Sun Prairie Area School District students in grades 6, 9 and 12 will receive new Chromebooks, thanks to Feb. 28 action by the Sun Prairie School Board, which approved the purchase of 2,700 new Chromebooks, management licenses, extended warranties and white glove service at a total cost of $748,251.
In a memo and screencast (at sunprairiestar.com with the digital version of this story) to the board, SPASD Director of Digital Media, Innovation and Strategy Curt Mould explained the district supports a 1-to-1 device initiative for students in grades K-12.
Students in grades 6-12 take devices home, while students in grades K-5 have devices assigned to their classrooms in carts, although devices have been sent home with students during pandemic-related closures and quarantines to provide continuity of educational programming.
This year marks the eighth year the district has purchased Chromebooks.
Students in grades 6, 9 and 12 are issued a new Chromebook each year, although the memo did not specify when the new computers would be issued.
Mould said the Chromebook bid seeks to provide new devices for students in grades 6, 9 and 12, and staff members with end-of-life/lease devices and to replace end-of-life/lease Chromebooks assigned to carts across the district.
In his memo, Mould explained the total number of Chromebooks to refresh the fleet is 2,700, but that each Chromebook requires a Chrome management license that allows SPASD to manage and supervise the Chromebook device.
“This year, the purchase of Chromebooks will be covered by a combination of Fund 49 (2019 referendum) and ESSER funds,” Mould wrote.
Purchasing the Chromebooks avoids lease costs for this year, and lease interest avoidance will save $34,234 over the life of the typical three year lease.
Mould said a Request for Proposals (RFP) was sent to common district technology vendors, with Paragon Development Systems chosen as the vendor.
“The bottom line, time is money,” Mould wrote about why PDS was chosen.
“Comparison tests were conducted to determine device capability and quality. While not the least expensive option, PDS provides an extended warranty that is available for HP devices, as well as ‘white glove’ service,” Mould added. White glove service includes enrolling the Chromebooks into our management system, and unboxing and asset tagging the devices.
“In years past, this work was completed by district employees,” Mould wrote. “While not ‘free,’ white glove service is built into the cost of the devices.”
Mould said PDS offers a comprehensive extended warranty that will cover most device breakage. Total cost of ownership, device capability, USB port count, screen resolution/quality, and warranty services were also factored into the purchase decision.
Devices are collected on-site and repaired most times within a week. Mould wrote in the memo that extended warranties “out-source” break/fix repairs, and will offset the cost of technician staff, while freeing district technicians to service classroom technology and troubleshoot and set-up school-based technology needs.
“This strategy is important as our district grows and we identify means to right-size our staffing model to respond effectively to classroom technology needs,” Mould added.
The HP device quoted by PDS is compatible with other devices already in SPASD’s Chromebook fleet, according to Mould. Replacement equipment such as power cables are more accessible for exchange. That reduces downtime and the number of loaner devices provided to students.
“The current HP devices are liked by students and have held up well to daily wear and tear,” Mould added.
Mould told the board the 2,700 computer purchase was a “typical” request to purchase computers each year.
Virus protection?
In the C.H. Bird Elementary Cafetorium where the meeting was held, a question was asked about the district’s protection against computer viruses.
Without providing much detail intentionally, Mould said the district has two-part user identity confirmation in place to ensure those using district computers are those who are supposed to be using them.
Other protection measures are also in place, Mould said. He said he did not want to be specific about security measures because of potential hackers who may try to illegally enter the district’s computer network.
Board members unanimously approved the purchase, with one board member absent.