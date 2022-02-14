In keeping with the theme of Valentine’s Day, the Sun Prairie School Board on Monday night, Feb. 14, showed some love to public schools — approving a proclamation honoring Public Schools Week and a resolution supporting Assembly Bill 805, also known as the Wisconsin Healthy School Meals for All Act.
The Public Schools Week Proclamation notes, “the Sun Prairie Area School District Board of Education, administrators, faculty, staff, parents, caregivers and community members of the Sun Prairie Area School District are united in our efforts to provide ALL children, regardless of where they live, with the highest quality public education opportunities and recognizes that what is best for our kids is what is best for our state.”
The proclamation notes Public Schools Week is a time to “celebrate our public schools and promote the principle that public education is a pillar of our democracy and vital for our future” and that public schools “have been open and educators continue to go above and beyond” during COVID-19 “to ensure that all students have access to nutritious food, learning devices, internet access, and the tools they need to be successful, all of which are crucial to their ability to learn and grow.”
Also stated in the proclamation: “our public education system requires the support and investment of our state and local elected officials to provide adequate funding and foster strong educational outcomes for all of Wisconsin's students, and the need for quality public education is a nonpartisan issue.”
The proclamation concludes by calling on “all of our legislators across the state and country to support Public Schools Week by honoring and celebrating the success and achievements of students and educators in public schools across our state,” and that the Board of Education calls on those same legislators “to implement the governor’s proposal for some of the historical $3.8 billion budget surplus which includes more funding for schools.”
The school meals resolution points out that since the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) extended its Seamless Summer Option (SSO) that provides one free breakfast and one free lunch daily to all students in SPASD through the 2021 - 2022 school year, district has seen an almost 100% increase in breakfasts served daily (1000 to 1997) from pre-pandemic.
The resolution states if a family with one child in the school district paid to eat breakfast and lunch every day in SPASD, they would be paying $33.90 a week ($1,200/school year). “With the USDA SSO, that money is able to be spent on other essentials or spent in the community thus helping local businesses thrive,” the resolution states.
The resolution also states, “if the state passed and implemented the Wisconsin Healthy Schools Meals for All Bill and continued to cover the cost of free breakfast and free lunch, it would provide much-needed financial relief for families, communities, and school districts. In SPASD, this would look like more than $2 million that could be returned to the local economy.”
In the resolution, the board “fully supports the Wisconsin Healthy School Meals for All Act (AB805) so that all kids throughout the state of Wisconsin can receive the food they need to be successful in school and further work to remove the stigma of poverty that has always existed in the school meals program.”
The board, in the resolution, also, “calls upon our fellow elected officials to support this act by passing resolutions in favor at the local level, co-sponsoring it at the state level, and advocating for kids across the state to access the healthy food they need during the school day.”
Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder explained during the meeting that SPASD Director of School Nutrition Kathy Walker, Sun Prairie School Board Vice President Bryn Horton and he are part of a statewide consortium to get the legislation adopted at the state level. The bill requires the state to cover any meal costs not covered by the federal program to make sure school students receive a free lunch regardless of ability to pay.
Other board members also spoke in favor of the resolution. “I totally support this,” said Board Clerk Carol Sue Albright, adding that she hoped other districts would also consider approving the resolution.
Board members approved both the resolution and the proclamation.