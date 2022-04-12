On Saturday, April 2, 28 members of the Sun Prairie Forensics Team competed at the WFCA State Forensics Tournament in Eau Claire, where the team earned second place, defeating 42 other teams at the tournament.
The state organization, the WFCA, also hosted a virtual state tournament on Saturday, April 9. The Sun Prairie Forensics Team earned second place again, defeating 35 other teams in attendance.
The Sun Prairie Forensics Team includes students from both Sun Prairie High School and Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School.
Sophomores Eli Gillitzer and Jackson Nesbit earned first place finishes at both state tournaments in the category of Play Acting. Freshman Asha Sundaram also earned first place finishes at both state tournaments in the category of Demonstration Speaking.
Individual honors included:
Jackson Nesbit and Eli Gillitzer, 1st place, Play Acting;
Jackson Nesbit and Eli Gillitzer, 1st place, Play Acting (virtual);
Asha Sundaram, 1st place, Demonstration Speaking;
Asha Sundaram, 1st place, Demonstration Speaking (virtual);
Ethan Flood, 2nd place, Informative Speaking (virtual);
Kara Bekkedal, 2nd place, Poetry Interpretation (virtual);
Pragnya Vella, 2nd place, Storytelling (virtual);
Ethan Flood, 3rd place, Informative Speaking;
Yogitha Rajkumar, 3rd place, Moments in History (virtual);
John McLean, 3rd place, Radio Speaking (virtual);
Yogitha Rajkumar, 4th place, Moments in History;
Saanvi Kandanelli, 4th place, Informative Speaking (virtual);
John McLean, 4th place, Radio Speaking;
Pragnya Vella, 4th place, Storytelling;
Haley Rollins and Molly McArdle, 5th place, Group Interpretation;
Addy Feldman, 5th place, Solo Serious Acting (virtual);
Adrian Whalley, 6th place, Moments in History (virtual); and
Anna Block, 6th place, Solo Acting Serious (virtual).
Semifinalists included: Sripada Thammera, Adrian Whalley, AJ Boissonnas, Kara Bekkedal, Anna Block, Juanita Duarte (virtual), Shreya Bhargava (virtual), Julia Morriss (virtual), AJ Boissonnas (virtual), Reethu Teegala (virtual), Meera Sreenikumar (virtual), Amanda Walter (virtual), Mrinank Panda (virtual)
Other students who qualified for the state tournament included: Hannah Wilson, Fabiha Adeen, Leela Bourenane, Ishika Nagar, and Ashton Edwards.
In forensics, team members write original speeches or perform acting selections and compete against other high school students.
Sun Prairie High School Senior Meera Sreenikumar explained why forensics is important to students.
“Forensics is a great way to improve your public speaking skills,” Sreenikumar said. “This is important for school and other activities beyond school as well. Forensics is an amazing community with people who share similar interests. Public speaking isn’t as scary as it may seem!”
Forensics is competitive acting and public speaking. Students have been preparing their performances since November, and have attended competitions since January.
The Sun Prairie Forensics Team is coached by Anna-Lisa Dahlgren, Sara Hilliger, Jason Samens, Alexis O’Connell, and Callie Hauerwas.
