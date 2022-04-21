A Sun Prairie High School student is among 17 Wisconsin high school seniors named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar semifinalists by the U.S. Department of Education, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students.
Addison K. Feldman of Sun Prairie is among the seniors to be considered for the finalist stage. The seniors selected to be 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars will be announced in May.
Each year, up to 161 students are named as Presidential Scholars. From a pool of nearly 3.7 million students from across the country, 5,345 were identified as candidates for the program. Among that number, 620 semifinalists were selected.
The other 16 Wisconsin semifinalists for the program include:
• David Arthur, Delafield (Marquette University High School);
• Hannah M. Burrows, Osceola (Osceola High School);
• Riju Dey, Shorewood (Shorewood High School);
• Karter Domine, Fountain City (Cochrane Fountain City High School)**;
• Elena C. Himmerich, Watertown (University Lake School);
• Ananya Krishna, Verona (James Madison Memorial High School);
• Anastasia G. Leffel, Middleton (Middleton High School);
• Abigail Y. Lin, Madison (Madison West High School);
• Mihir Manna, Middleton (Middleton High School);
• Ibrahim D. Motlani, Mequon (University School of Milwaukee);
• Cameron Pokorny, Waupun (Waupun Senior High School)**;
• Madison Uphoff, Madison (Madison West High School)*;
• Matthew K. Wanta, Jackson (Germantown High School);
• Daphne J. Wu, Middleton (Middleton High School)****;
• Simon T. Yang, Madison (Madison West High School); and
• David L. Zhou, Pewaukee (Arrowhead High School).
* Semifinalist for U.S. Presidential Scholar in Arts
** Semifinalist for U.S Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education
**** Semifinalist for U.S. Presidential Scholar and U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, established in 1964, recognizes and honors the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors.