Despite unfavorable comments from the public and the objection of one board member, the Sun Prairie School Board voted on Feb. 14 to proceed with a 4.7% cost of living increase on July 1, 2022 for all Sun Prairie Area School District staff.
The decision occurred as the district is weighing how to proceed with the expenditure of Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief (ESSER) 3 dollars, according to a presentation from Phil Frei, Director of Business & Finance for the SPASD. ESSER 1, 2, and now 3 is federal money given to states to: address learning loss due to COVID-19 and reopen schools while addressing COVID-19.
Similar ESSER 1 and 2, ESSER 3 was signed into law by President Biden on March 11, 2021. ESSER 3 mandates that $1.4 billion be spent for Wisconsin schools via DPI by Sept. 30, 2024. The stated purpose for the funding is that 20% must be spent on learning loss (i.e., reading interventionists) and that it can supplant current district funds.
Frei said the use of ESSER 3 money is being complicated by $3.2 million less in state funding due to a decrease in enrollment and the state Legislature’s refusal to provide more aid so that districts would have to use ESSER dollars to balance their budgets.
The Sun Prairie School Board previously pledged a cost of living increase closely mirroring the consumer price increase, or 4.7% due to current inflation. In order to fully fund that increase, the district will need to expend $2.9 million.
Added to an already pledge $500,000 for professional growth advancement, an additional $200,000 to fund inflation in other school district budget areas, as well as additional expenses associated with opening Sun Prairie West High School, the total commitment is $6.9 million.
Frei’s recommendation is to use $4.2 million from these sources
• $1.1 million from Governor Evers’ school funding in December 2021 (from fund balance in 2022-23);
• $1 million of Fund 46 money for capital projects;
• $700,000 of the fund balance designated for teacher pay; and
• $1.4 million of the $2.8 million school board-designated budget stabilization fund balance.
That leaves a $2.7 million funding shortfall, which would be made up for by using $2.64 million in the 2022-23 school year ESSER 3 dollars and another $2.44 million in ESSER 3 dollars for 2023-24 for reading teachers and substitute teachers, virtual learning and one-to-one technology (see Frei’s breakdown in the PDF accompanying the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
Frei said feedback can be provided to the Sun Prairie School Board regarding the spending plan during the next two years.
Use one-time spending to solve ongoing problems?When asking the public for its reaction, two people opposed the use of one-time spending to finance ongoing financial commitments for the school district.
Sun Prairie School Board Candidate Steve Elmer said the plan was not responsible.
“I’ve seen this slideshow before,” Elmer said.
“And I think that if you’re facing such a large budget deficit in the future, I think giving the full 4.7% or whatever it was — I don’t think that’s a very responsible way of spending the resources that the district has at this time here when revenues are going down, due to lowering enrollments,” Elmer added. “And I don’t think using one-time funds — federal funds, budget gimmicks — to fund ongoing expenses is a very responsible use of taxpayer dollars.”
“I just have one comment in terms of how you’re making up for the shortfall,” Jeremiah Holiday said. And as the person said, before me, it’s not just . . . it’s a quick fix, but not sustainable.”
Holiday also raised objections about funding reading teachers, but wondered about math.
“And then I’m just curious to know what’s the qualification of the sub and how will they be able to provide support to students who are struggling during this pandemic?” Holiday asked. “And how will that really truly address the unfinished learning? And is there a written plan for them to follow as well?”
Board adopts 4.7% cost of living increase
Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder, referring to a closed session that occurred earlier in the evening, said the board discussed the cost of living adjustment of 4.7% and that most of the board supported it, with the exception of Board Treasurer Dave Hoekstra.
Hoekstra, who did not attend the meeting, said he thought the amount was too great given the budget holes that need to be addressed.
You know, I just don’t think at this point in time we can afford a 4.7 percent increase for all staff. Wages and benefits are 82% of our budget, which we’re going to raise or at least the wages by 4.7% in a budget that will actually be going down by $1.6 million,” Hoekstra said, referring to the revenue lost from reduced district enrollment.
“And trying to fill the gap with one time funds — which are one time funds — I mean this 4.7% will carry over till next year. And then we will be obligated to do something else. I just think it would be best for all parties including all staff to negotiate a little lower number,” Hoekstra said. “I was willing to support 3% but not 4.7%. Because if we do have to balance our budget next year, there’s likely to be staff cuts, program cuts, and increased class sizes. This just prolongs and makes things worse. So I will be voting against this.”
Board Vice President Bryn Horton supported the increase. “We have teacher shortages in this state. We have even more reason than other states for teachers to not be teachers anymore and to leave education field, so I think it’s really important for us to invest in the most valuable resource we have which is our staff, and do whatever we can, knowing that in the future,” Horton said.
“We’ll make what changes we have to make . . . we’ll have to do that as they come along. But what staff has had to deal with over the last couple years, I think this is really one of the more important things that we can do in our budget right now.”
Board Clerk Carol Albright, a former teacher, also supported the increase. “I think we have to look at this as a one-time thing. This year, we’re completing a promise or commitment that we made to help all of our staff with funding . . . and we don’t know right now what we’re going to have to cover in the future.
“So saying class size and all that kind of thing is a scare tactic. We don’t know what’s going to be coming in. I fully support this for the one year that we’re looking at,” Albright added. “And then I fully support very carefully looking at what may happen a year after that and planning right now for the future. That we don’t know. It’s hard to have a crystal ball and then know what’s going to happen in any part of our society right now. But let’s deal with one year at a time.”
Board Governance Officer Tom Weber agreed with Horton and Albright. “I appreciate Dave’s concerns entirely . . . but I am supporting it for the same reasons,” Weber said.
“We know that this is going to be difficult,” Schroeder added, “but we believe it’s the right thing to do. And and I’ll leave it at that.”
The board voted 5-1, with Hoekstra voting against and one board member absent, to implement the cost of living allowance of 4.7% for all employee groups. Schroeder said the board will wait to fully adopt the ESSER 3 recommendations at a future Sun Prairie School Board meeting.