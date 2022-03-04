The Sun Prairie Area School District will have four co-op winter teams during the 2022-23 season — boys hockey, girls hockey, gymnastics and wrestling — thanks to action taken on Monday night, Feb. 28, by the Sun Prairie School Board.
During the meeting that took place in the cafetorium at C.H. Bird Elementary School, Activities and Athletics Director Eric Nee provided an update to the board about the process that began in January 2020 with surveys of potential student athletes.
Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West will be part of the Big 8 Conference. A motion passed unanimously to accept Sun Prairie West in the Big Eight Conference for all sports except football starting in the 2022-23 school year. That proposal was approved by the WIAA Realignment Taskforce.
Starting in the fall of 2022, Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West will be part of the Badger Large Conference for football-only.
In its decision to recommend the four co-op teams, the SPASD Athletic and Activities Configuration Team considered a three-year average of participation:
• For fall and winter sports using 2018-19, 2019-20, and 2021-22
• And for spring sports using 2018-19, 2020-21 with a 1.2 addition, and 2021-22.
The team then analyzed the survey information and made initial co-op projections. In its next phase, the district chose Sun Prairie United — with the mascots of both the Sun Prairie East Cardinals and the Sun Prairie West Wolves — as the co-op team logos.
Last November, the team presented an overview of its process as well as initial findings with the final recommendation included in a report to the board that will be followed up in June.
The recommendation to have girls hockey remain a co-op was almost nearly pre-determined because of the existence of the Cap City Cougars, a girls cooperative hockey team that includes athletes from Waunakee and DeForest high schools. The Cougars will be located in Sun Prairie West High School, even though West does not have an ice arena where the Cougars practice.
The gymnastics co-op team will be located at Sun Prairie West High School, where a special practice facility with a suspended floor is being constructed. The wrestling team will be located at Sun Prairie East High School, which already has a designated wrestling room.
The boys hockey co-op, which will be domiciled at Sun Prairie East High School with the ice arena just across the parking lot, gave at least one board member pause.
“What’s up with hockey?” asked board member Caren Diedrich. “This is Wisconsin!”
Nee explained that there is competition among other youth sports to develop younger players, but also pointed out that the current crop of high school hockey players were among the first to be developed in the Sun Prairie Ice Arena after it was moved and reconstructed near Sun Prairie East on Grove Street.
Next stepsNee explained in a PowerPoint and screencast (see the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com) that the next steps will be to develop and organizational plan to make progress towards goals, as well as establish fundraising and resource use principals and practices to guide booster clubs in March.
Also in March, the team will meet to review the communication plan with booster clubs and other community stakeholders to get feedback to improve the communications plan.
Follow-up meetings will be scheduled in April and May as needed to revise principles and practices based on input, then operationalize those principles.
Clubs and organizationsIn addition, the team developed a list of 63 initial Sun Prairie club and organizational advisors and assistant advisors, with an additional 15 clubs that are shared between Sun Prairie East and West high schools. That list could expand or contract based upon student interest at Sun Prairie West.
Although the board approved the four district co-op sports teams, a final report on all the team’s activities is scheduled to be presented to the board in June, according to the PowerPoint.
Individuals with questions may contact Nee via email at eanee@sunprairieschools.org.