Tehya Massey sang “Lift Every Voice” during the 2022 Prairie Phoenix Academy Graduation in the gym at PPA, located at 160 South St., on Thursday, May 26 as Sun Prairie School Board members (in the background, from left) Steve Schroeder, Latoya Holiday, Bryn Horton, Diana McFarland and Alwyn Foster listened.
RIGHT: Prairie Phoenix Academy graduate William Fouts received a hug from teach Micah Swesey during the May 26 graduation ceremony at PPA, where teachers made special recognition presentations as part of the event.
It may have only clocked in at a little over 52 minutes, but Thursday’s Prairie Phoenix Academy’s 2022 Graduation Ceremony — besides serving as a farewell to graduates — served as a farewell of sorts for the current PPA facility.
“As you all know, this is the last year we will be in this building,” Principal Nikole Sconiers told the relatives and graduates assembled in the PPA gym for the May 26 ceremony. “But the myth, the love, the hard work of PPA will continue to live on.”
The ceremony featured recognition for Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) students; a student and family address by Angie Thompson, a cross-categorical teacher at the school; and the presentation of diplomas for PPA graduates by teachers and Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder as well as Sun Prairie Area School District Superintendent Brad Saron. Teachers also paid special tributes to seniors.
“I want to thank you for the privilege of watching your incredible growth over a relatively short period of time,” one teacher told her students before recognizing them. “High school is a short period of time . . . so what you’ve done to get here. Knock down barrier after barrier after barrier one at a time until you get where you’re going.”
Sconiers led the group in moving their graduation hat tassels from right to left to signify their hard work and dedication in graduating.
“Congratulations to all of you — and families, let’s give it up for them. They’ve been through a lot,” Sconiers said, getting a standing ovation from those in attendance.
The ceremony ended with PPA graduates throwing their hats in the air, hugs and handshakes between friends, classmates and relatives.
Prairie Phoenix Academy will move into the Central Heights Middle School (formerly Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School) in the fall at 220 Kroncke Drive, and the existing PPA facility at 160 South St. will be demolished in the near future in favor of as-yet-to-be-announced development of the property.