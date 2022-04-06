Just six votes separated fourth-place finisher Lisa Goldsberry from incumbent Sun Prairie School Board member Steve Schroeder in preliminary results from the April 5 Sun Prairie School Board election.
Two new members — Diana McFarland and LaToya Holiday — were elected to the board by clear margins. McFarland was the top vote-getter with 3,663, followed by Holiday, who grabbed 2,911 votes.
But it was unclear Tuesday night whether a recount could take place because Schroeder received a total of 2,676 votes to Goldsberry’s 2,669.
Inside the numbers
A review of the preliminary results from Dane County vote totals shows McFarland finished well in all jurisdictions.
In the Town of Sun Prairie, for example, McFarland tallied 161 votes as the top vote-getter. Schroeder finished second with 133 votes, followed by Holiday (124 votes), Goldsberry (122) and Stephen Elmer (118).
Results in the Town of Burke were nearly identical in order of finish: McFarland (140), Schroeder (115), Holiday (102), Goldsberry (96) and Elmer (91).
Elmer polled better in the Town of Bristol, where he finished second (304 votes) to McFarland (325), while Goldsberry (247) finished third, followed by Schroeder (235) and Holiday (214).
But the city vote totals showed the greatest separation among the candidates. McFarland finished with 2,756 votes, followed by Holiday (2,219), Goldsberry (2,007), Schroeder (1,963) and Elmer (1,545). A total of 52 write-in votes were cast in the City of Sun Prairie.
McFarland enjoyed the widest margin of victory in City of Sun Prairie Ward 13, where she tallied 203 votes, outdistancing Goldsberry by 50 votes (153), then Schroeder (142), Holiday (138) and Elmer (117).
Comments
Of the five candidates contacted before the election and solicited for comments on Election Night, only Holiday replied (the Sun Prairie Star hopes to have more comments by the time the Friday, April 8 issue goes to press).
“I am extremely excited and happy about the results!” Holiday commented when asked for her reaction. “I am so grateful to the voters of Sun Prairie for their confidence and support.”
Why did Holiday think voters cast their ballots the way they did?
“I think voters looked at who I am, my experience, background, and perspective and felt I can bring something positive to the board,” Holiday replied. “I think the overall outcome signifies voters are ready for change.”
How did Holiday think the voter turnout (19% citywide, 22.5% countywide) affected her vote total?
“Certainly, greater voter turnout is always something to hope for. We know historically spring elections don’t receive tremendous turnout and that’s something we all should work towards improving in Sun Prairie,” Holiday replied. “I approached the race knowing what to expect in terms of turnout so I don’t necessarily think turnout had a significant impact on my vote total.
Holiday said she’s looking forward to getting to work: “Thanks again to the voters of Sun Prairie for trusting me to do this very important job!”