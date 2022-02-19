Sun Prairie West High School experienced another cost overrun this week, when the Sun Prairie School Board on Feb. 14 approved a larger-than-anticipated expense for the West High School Weight Room.
A memo to the board from Sun Prairie Area School District Activities and Athletics Director Eric Nee said the Sun Prairie West construction project was broken down between those items that are part of the construction manager contract and items of furniture, fixtures, and equipment that are owner managed from a procurement standpoint.
Given the size and scope of the weight room equipment, as well as the cost exceeding $250,000, per district policy, the bid had to be considered by the board for approval.
The bid package was distributed in November 2021, and three bid proposals were received from All Pro Fitness Things, BSN Sports, and Summit Commercial Fitness.
Nee said after a thorough review of the bid proposals, he recommended awarding the bid to All Pro Fitness Things for a total project cost not to exceed $268,414.
“The reason for recommending All Pro Fitness, even though they were not the lowest bidder, is because of the experience with this vendor in both quality of equipment and quality of customer service,” Nee said.
“The initial financial outlay is more, however when considering repairs, service, and equipment comparison, this vendor provides the best value for the invested dollar,” Nee added in the memo. “The athletic office, physical education department, and the adaptive physical education department worked together to select the vendor.”
In the memo, Nee wrote that All Pro Fitness Things supplied the equipment for Sun Prairie East High School. “They have provided top tier equipment,” Nee added.
Additionally during the past 11 years, All Pro Fitness Things has provided top tier customer service.
“The high school weight room is heavily used,” Nee wrote in his memo. “A lot of the equipment that is still in the current high school is what was purchased 11 years ago. This is credited to the quality of equipment and the service plan that goes with it. With the purchase of the equipment, All Pro Fitness Things will be providing a three year, two times a year service plan at no cost (worth $8,395).”
Nee also pointed out that most of the equipment All Pro Fitness Things supplies is designed to allow Sun Prairie students with disabilities to have a comparable weight room experience.
“When assessing the BSN bid, the quality of equipment is not the same and it does not meet the needs of our students,” Nee added. “They typically do not do work to this scale.”
The board approved the bid as recommended by Nee.
Coming soon: More student board membersActing on a previously approved plan, the board agreed — following some discussion and a little confusion — to have a total of six student board members for the 2022-23 school year and beyond.
But that may not happen immediately because of the timeline required to interview potential student board members. Typically, the board interviews candidates before spring break for the following year’s junior board appointments.
Two seniors (one from East, one from West) and one student from PPA (any grade level) will be official student school board members starting the fourth Monday in April of each year, which aligns with the start of new Sun Prairie School Board member terms.
Students will be selected during a selection process that occurs during February and March, with the board taking official action on their appointments at the first meeting in April of each year.
Additionally, three additional students (two rising juniors from East and West and one PPA student from any grade level) will also be selected to give them a year of training, mentoring, and observation before officially taking their seat in the spring before their senior year.
The first year of implementation 2022 will require interviewing and selecting an incoming senior from East, an incoming junior from East and West, and two students from PPA.
In order for the board to appoint six members next year, according to Board Clerk Carol Albright, interviews would need to take place before spring break, according to the student board member policy,
The board voted to work with school staffers to proceed with appointing new student board members.
Student board members attend all assigned board meetings and committee meetings, but can only vote on resolutions that come before the board.
When fully appointed, senior student representatives will receive an annual honorarium of $1,200 ($600 at the end of each semester) for a total of $3,600. Junior student representatives will receive an annual honorarium of $600 ($300 at the end of each semester) for a total of $1,800.