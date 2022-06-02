The Lakeside Lutheran Music Department, led by Choir Director James Buege and Band Director Glen Pufahl, presented music awards for the 2021-22 academic year to several student musicians — including two Sun Prairie residents — at the school’s recent Commencement Concert.
The National School Choral Award is the highest honor for high school choral performers. It recognizes the dedication and musical achievement of top choral students nationwide, and was awarded to senior Logan Wensel, daughter of Jason and Jennifer Wensel of Johnson Creek.
A Gueldner-Rusch Music Camp Scholarship to attend the week-long UW Summer Music Senior Clinic on the Madison campus was awarded to junior Isaac Winters, son of Jim and Kimara Winters, Watertown.
Two A Cappella Choir seniors received Outstanding Vocalist awards: Jonathan Abel, son of Christopher and Megan Abel, Fort Atkinson, and Matthea Lenz, daughter of Michael and Joy Lenz, Oconomowoc.
Abel received a Senior Leadership Award, along with Caleb Koester, son of Jason and Brenda Koester, and Austin Schwab, son of Dan and Sue Schwab, both of Fort Atkinson; Koester and Schwab were also recognized for their leadership in public speaking on behalf of the choir.
The Lead Accompanist award went to Jack DePrey, son of Steve and Beth DePrey of Sun Prairie.
Outstanding Musicians award recipients are chosen by fellow band members in recognition for outstanding musical achievements, cooperation and dedication to the Lakeside Lutheran band program. 2022 recipients include Ambria McCrary, daughter of Brian and Amanda McCrary, Sun Prairie; Benjamin Kasper, son of Caleb and Sara Kasper, Helenville; Manuel Iglesias, son of Domingo and Tammy Iglesias, Watertown; Aree Huwe, daughter of Jim and Nancy Huwe, Deerfield; and Winters.
Several students were recognized for depth and breadth of activity in the music department, marked by a point system. Band students need to earn 150 activity points to be awarded a Band letter in a given year; Ethan Gulczynski, son of Nathan and Emily Gulczynski, Lake Mills; Nina Litherland, daughter of Noah and Melissa Litherland, Columbus; McCrary; Emerson Milbrath, daughter of Troy and Shannon Milbrath, Watertown; and Winters earned entry into the 300 Point Club; Elsa Johansson, daughter of Nils and Lara Johansson, Columbus made it into the 400 Point Club, and Kasper into a first-ever 500 Point Club.
Kasper also received recognition with a special Student Leader Award for service to the department above and beyond expectations.
The Louis Armstrong Jazz Award was inaugurated in 1974 with the consent of his widow shortly after this great jazz artist died in 1971. It honors the outstanding jazz musician at each high school nationwide; this year’s award was presented to Isaac Winters.
The Woody Herman Jazz Award was created in 1988, shortly after Herman’s death, also to honor outstanding jazz students, and was given to Marissa Duddeck, daughter of Tim Duddeck, Whitewater, and Jody Griffiths.
Said to be the most prestigious band award given to a high school band member, the John Philip Sousa Band Award is given to recognize superior musicianship, dependability, loyalty, and cooperation, and was awarded to percussionist Benjamin Kasper.