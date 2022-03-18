The City of Sun Prairie is buying property from the Sun Prairie Area School District — for one dollar.
The land is being used by the city to help widen a turn lane to serve the new Sun Prairie West High School, but that didn’t stop Sun Prairie School Board member Caren Diedrich — who is not seeking reelection — to quip, “Somebody has to tell Phil [Frei, Director of Business & Finance for the SPASD] he can’t spend that dollar all in one place.”
Diedrich made her remark during the board’s regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, March 14 at the SPASD Office, located at 501 S. Bird St., but after SPASD Director of Facilities and Grounds Kevin Sukow gave a brief report.
According to a memo from Sukow to the board, in April of 2019, SPASD voters approved the construction of a second comprehensive high school and supporting facilities on district-owned land on the west side of Sun Prairie. As part of the development of the property, the district worked with the City of Sun Prairie’s Planning Division to plan the use of the property according to all building codes and regulations.
A Traffic Impact Analysis (TIA) was required to study the effect of the traffic caused by the West High School on the adjacent roadways. The district hired Traffic Analysis and Design Inc. (TADI) to complete the TIA for the district.
The study needed approval and adoption by both the City of Sun Prairie and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The initial TIA showed that roadway improvements would be needed at the intersections of Highway 19 and Grand Avenue as well as at Blue Heron and Grand.
The TIA was re-evaluated when the secondary school boundaries were adopted and was found to still be accurate. As a result of the study, the district entered into an agreement with the city that requires the district to fund all TIA improvements needed at the previously listed intersections.
As part of the same agreement, the city will fund improvements already identified as needed in the TIA at Highway 19 and Grand Avenue.
“The city will be the construction owner for this work, and the SPASD will reimburse the city for the district’s portion of the work,” Sukow wrote in the memo (see accompanying Screencast). “This agreement includes all costs associated with the project including engineering, property acquisition, utility relocation and construction.”
As a result of adding a right turn lane onto the southbound lanes of Grand Avenue, the right-of-way needs to be extended to accommodate the extra lane and the bike path near the intersection of Blue Heron needs to be relocated. This resulted in some SPASD land needing to be transferred to the city to complete this work. MSA Professional Services has performed an evaluation of the property and has determined its value to be worth $1,800.
Because the project at Grand and Blue Heron Boulevard will be reimbursed by the district, an alternate proposal is being submitted where the district would transfer the land for $1.
“This is beneficial to the district because this will help keep the cost of the project down due to the lower cost reimbursement that will be necessary,” Sukow wrote. “It makes no sense to receive fair market value from the city for the property, to just turn around and pay the city back for the cost of acquisition of the district’s own land.”
The board approved the transfer of .008 acres of land to the city in exchange for $1.
The Sun Prairie Star reported on city plans earlier this week to embark on a $1.8 million project to improve access roads to Sun Prairie West High School, including the installation of new traffic signals. The completion of the work, which is being bid out, will be timed with the opening of Sun Prairie West High School this fall.