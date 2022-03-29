Sun Prairie Area School District Assistant Superintendent Janet Rosseter was recognized as the Wally Zastrow Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient by the Wisconsin Association of School Business Officials (WASBO).
The purpose of the Wallace E. Zastrow Award is to honor the legacy career accomplishments, outstanding contributions, and years of service of active and recently retired WASBO members who have displayed visionary leadership, commitment, and dedication.
Award winners have made significant contributions to better the profession, public education, the school districts they serve, and WASBO.
Rosseter was chosen for her work serving as the School District of LaCrosse’s Executive Director of Business Services and as the Sun Prairie Area School District’s Assistant Superintendent of Business of Operations.
In her time with the Sun Prairie Area School District, Rosseter helped create a compensation plan for teachers that included increased pay for professional development.
The SPASD's Assistant Superintendent of Operations also has advocated and supported transparent engagement strategies throughout the planning, referendum communication, design, and construction phases of nearly $200 million worth of school facilities investments.
“Janet Rosseter is very deserving of this award,” said Superintendent Brad Saron. “She always puts our students first. I cannot emphasize enough how much I appreciate her passion and commitment to making sure they are provided with innovative and equitable learning experiences.”
Rosseter will receive a $2,000 cash award, sponsored by the Wisconsin Investment Series Cooperative, for continuing professional development.
This June, she also will have the privilege of presenting a $1,500 scholarship, sponsored by the Community Insurance Corporation, to a graduating high school senior in the Sun Prairie Area School District.
Rosseter will be recognized during the Wisconsin Association of School Business Officials’ 75th Annual Spring Conference scheduled for May 19-20, 2022 at the Kalahari Convention Center in the Wisconsin Dells.