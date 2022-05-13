New student school board members were sworn in during the Sun Prairie School Board meeting on Monday, May 9 — the same day the district also received a $3,000 donation from Sun Prairie Masonic Lodge 143 for the Hunger Heroes program.
Sun Prairie High School senior board member Sarah Rhoads is leaving the board and graduating on May 27, but before she left, she received a salute from junior board member Carson Schmoldt and other board members and administrators who said they watched her mature from the first time she attended a board meeting.
Schmoldt will move to Sun Prairie West and will become the Senior Representative for that school.
New student board members include rising senior Embree Way as the senior student representative from Sun Prairie East to the School Board for 2022-23; rising senior Delorean (Deneaja) Donegan as the senior representative for Prairie Phoenix Academy to the School Board for 2022-23; rising junior Eli Gillitzer will be the junior student representative from Sun Prairie East to the School Board for 2022-23; rising junior Mrinank Panda will be the junior student representative from Sun Prairie West to the School Board for 2022-23 and Ciara Hill will be the junior representative for Prairie Phoenix Academy to the School Board for 2022-23.
Senior student representatives will receive an honorarium of $600 paid at the end of each semester for a total of $1,200 per school year.
Board Clerk Carol Albright administered the oath of office to the new board members, and the senior board members were seated at the board table, while the junior board members were seated at a side table.
Hunger Heroes donation received
Sun Prairie Area School District Director of Student Nutrition Kathy Walker welcomed members of Sun Prairie Masonic Lodge 143, who donated $3,000 to the district for its Hunger Heroes program.
The program pays down the debt in the SPASD lunch program account for students who can’t afford to pay for their school lunches. Walker welcomed Lodge members Dave Mahoney, Dan Strausser, Matthew Braun, and Corey Fischbach.
“Over the past several years, Sun Prairie Masonic Lodge has taken upon itself to help feed our community,” Braun said when asked to provide additional comment on Tuesday.
“Part of this is that the Sun Prairie Masonic Lodge has been dedicated to helping feed the Sun Prairie community through our ‘Feeding Our Future’ program, in which our Lodge and members of our Lodge raise money through fundraising and investing that is dedicated to be given to the Sun Prairie Area School District’s free and reduced lunch program, to help offset the cost in providing our community’s children and young learners with free and affordable meals,” Braun added.
Mahoney — quick to point out he is not the former Dane County sheriff — added that even though it has been disbanded, the Sun Prairie Masonic Lodge has also supported Sunshine Supper and Sunshine Place with donations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board and SPASD Administrative Team members posed with the Masonic Lodge members for a photo during the meeting.
Bond authorization OK’d
Acting on a recommendation from Phil Frei, Director of Business & Finance, and Janet Rosseter, Assistant Superintendent of Operations for the district, the board authorized the issuance and established parameters for the sale of not to Exceed $93 million in Taxable (Convertible to Tax-Exempt) General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2022.
In 2017, the district borrowed $87.43 million associated with the November 2016 referendum to construct and equip two new elementary schools; provide repairs and improvements to district school buildings and grounds; acquire three parcels of property adjacent to the District Support Center; and acquire additional parcels of property as future school sites.
On April 11, 2022, the district’s financial advisor, PMA, presented information on the possibility of refinancing these bonds. Erik Kass from PMA attended the board meeting to answer questions.
Rosseter told the board that the parameters exercise refinancing of the bonds with a minimum savings threshold based on current taxable rates of $1M and a present value savings of at least $3.4 million or 4% for an approximate gross savings of $4 million. Both Rosseter and Frei estimated interest savings of up to $5.3 million.