The Sun Prairie High School and Prairie Phoenix Academy Class of 2022 will cross the stage on Friday, May 27 at The Kohl Center, the Sun Prairie Area School District announced March 4 in an email to parents.
The email recalled the history of the moving graduation ceremony and date:
• On April 29, 2021, the SPASD signed an agreement with the Alliant Energy Center to hold the Class of 2022 Sun Prairie High School and Prairie Phoenix Academy graduation ceremony on May 27, 2022, at their venue.
• "We found out that the Alliant Energy Center double-booked our graduation with Brat Fest and the Memorial Day Carnival," the email from the Graduation Committee reads. "Our initial attempt in trying to solve this double-booking issue–moving the ceremony back one day–upset many of our students and families, as it created conflict with a track meet and a potential softball game. Our students want to graduate together, especially given the unique circumstances they’ve been through over the last three years, and our families strongly support this student sentiment."
• The change in date resulted in a change.org petition that gathered 1,500-plus signatures from parents, students and community members asking that the date not be changed.
In the email, the Sun Prairie Area School District apologized for "the distress this circumstance caused."
The district also committed to exploring other options for the Class of 2022 Sun Prairie High School and Prairie Phoenix Academy graduation that may better meet the needs of students, families, and community.
"Yesterday afternoon, the Class of 2022 Graduation Committee met to discuss options for this spring’s graduation ceremony," the email reads.
The SPHS Graduation Committee was formed based on nominations from Sun Prairie High School senior class staff advisors, the high school principal, and the Sun Prairie School Board liaison to Sun Prairie High School.
After reviewing the committee’s charge, discussing the history of the decision to have the graduation ceremony at the Alliant Energy Center, exploring the considerations and constraints of possible options, and mapping out a potential schedule, "the committee considered and discussed an expedient option," according to the email to parents.
The Class of 2022 Graduation Committee has elected to hold the Sun Prairie High School and Prairie Phoenix Academy Class of 2022 graduation ceremony at the Kohl Center on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 5:30 p.m.
"The committee felt this option met most of the considerations for the event, and felt we should move quickly to reserve the space," the email from the committee reads.
Graduation Committee members include Sarah Rhoads, Student Sun Prairie School Board Member; Alaina Jacobs, Senior Class President and President of Student Council; Terri Deprey, Senior Parent; Marnie Zander, Senior Parent; Pablo Cataggatan, Senior Parent; Lisa Mezei, Teacher and Senior Class Advisor; John Barth, Teacher and Senior Class Advisor; Renee Coleman, Principal Sun Prairie High School; Tom Weber, Board Member and Board Liaison to Sun Prairie High School and Superintendent Brad Saron.
The email also cautioned parents that because not all details are finalized, they should look for additional information in the coming weeks regarding parking options, student-specific information on rehearsals, etc.
Opened in 1998, The Kohl Center is an arena and athletic center on UW–Madison campus that serves as the home of the university's men's and women's basketball teams and the men's ice hockey teams, and winter graduation exercises.
Depending on weather conditions, Kohl Center has also hosted spring UW-Madison graduation ceremonies that have alternatively occurred at Camp Randall Stadium.
The unique design of the Kohl Center (with two overhanging balconies) guarantees that all attendees will be close to the floor to view the ceremony because of excellent sight lines. The facility seats between 15,000 and 17,000 for concerts and has hosted other Madison high school graduation ceremonies.
Camp Randall was not an option to host the ceremony because it remains under construction due to the installation of new seating, and UW Athletic Department officials are aiming to complete that project before the Badgers first home football game this fall (an email sent to UW Athletic Department officials seeking comment about the announcement was not replied to before this article was posted, but will be added to the online article as more information is received).
"It is our sincere hope that this event will not only meet the needs of our students and families, but also serve as a celebration of the perseverance, dedication, and courage the Class of 2022 has shown throughout their years as students of the Sun Prairie Area School District," the Graduation Committee email to parents concludes.