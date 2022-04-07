Just nine votes separated fourth-place finisher Lisa Goldsberry from incumbent Sun Prairie School Board member Steve Schroeder in results from the April 5 Sun Prairie School Board election — resulting in her request for a recount in the election.
Two new members — Diana McFarland and LaToya Holiday — were elected to the board by clear margins. McFarland was the top vote-getter with 3,663, followed by Holiday, who grabbed 2,911 votes.
But it was unclear before Thursday. April 7, whether a recount could take place because Schroeder received a total of 2,678 votes to Goldsberry’s 2,669 (Columbia County’s Town of Hampden cast three ballots for Schroeder and that total was not part of results posted on Election Night).
Andrea Anderson, Sun Prairie Area School District executive assistant for operational leadership who handles election vote totals for the SPASD, said there is no automatic recount. She said only an impacted candidate may petition for a recount by filing before 5 p.m. on the third business day after the last meeting day of the Board of Canvassers, which determines the final result for the board election.
Goldsberry said Wednesday night she would withhold any more comment about the election until after a recount, adding on Thursday, "I have had so many people reach out and request I petition for a recount that I feel I owe it to the people who voted for me."
Inside the numbers
A review of the preliminary results from Dane County vote totals shows McFarland finished well in all jurisdictions.
In the Town of Sun Prairie, for example, McFarland tallied 161 votes as the top vote-getter. Schroeder finished second with 133 votes, followed by Holiday (124 votes), Goldsberry (122) and Stephen Elmer (118).
Results in the Town of Burke were nearly identical in order of finish: McFarland (140), Schroeder (115), Holiday (102), Goldsberry (96) and Elmer (91).
Elmer polled better in the Town of Bristol, where he finished second (304 votes) to McFarland (325), while Goldsberry (247) finished third, followed by Schroeder (235) and Holiday (214).
But the city vote totals showed the greatest separation among the candidates. McFarland finished with 2,756 votes, followed by Holiday (2,219), Goldsberry (2,007), Schroeder (1,963) and Elmer (1,545). A total of 52 write-in votes were cast in the City of Sun Prairie.
McFarland enjoyed the widest margin of victory in City of Sun Prairie Ward 13, where she tallied 203 votes, outdistancing Goldsberry by 50 votes (her tally was 153), followed by Schroeder (142), Holiday (138) and Elmer (117).
Candidate comments
Of the five candidates contacted before the election and solicited for comments on Election Night, only Holiday and McFarland replied by email to questions in time for the print deadline for the Friday, April 8 issue of the Sun Prairie Star.
Goldberry posted on her campaign Facebook page -- Sun Prairie with Lisa Goldsberry -- and thanked her campaign team, friends, relatives and those who cast a ballot for her in the April 5 election.
“To the residents of Sun Prairie, I drove into town on June 17th, 2015 and put down stakes. I have grown to love this town and I will continue to be a thorn in the side of those who resist change, and continue to challenge those who work so hard to maintain a status quo that doesn't serve ALL of Sun Prairie well,” Goldsberry wrote. “Thank you to any and everyone who reached out with kind words and encouragement throughout this process, and most importantly thank you to each and every person who cast a vote for me.”
“I am extremely excited and happy about the results!” Holiday commented when asked for her reaction. “I am so grateful to the voters of Sun Prairie for their confidence and support.”
“I am incredibly honored to receive such a high level of support from the community. Thank you to everyone who helped support my campaign!” McFarland commented.
“I am excited to join Latoya Holiday and Steve Schroeder on the Sun Prairie School Board. I believe we will be a fantastic team in the coming years as we work to serve all students, families, and community members,” McFarland added.
“Stephan Elmer and Lisa Goldsberry were a pleasure to run with as well. I am proud of our community for making it through this election season with such a high level of respect for one another and such positive energy. To me, that is what true leadership looks like. Conducting ourselves in a way that we can be proud to share with our children,” McFarland added.
The top vote-getter also offered her observation about why voters cast their ballots the way they did in the election.
“I heard from many voters who struggled to narrow their decisions down to just three of the five wonderful candidates for the board,” McFarland said.
“As a mother, a teacher, and a long-standing community volunteer, I believe many members of the community were able to connect with at least one of my viewpoints on the district,” McFarland added.
“Latoya Holiday's background in educational leadership, and Steve Schroeder's decade of experience on the school board will also serve our community well,” McFarland added. “We each have unique perspectives to offer, and when you put them all together they create a strong foundation of experience for our district to draw from.”
Citing her school’s mission statement of work, plan, build and dream, Goldsberry said she did not think of the 9-vote election defeat as a setback.
“Sun Prairie I live by this mission statement and I fully believe in it,” Goldsberry wrote on her campaign page. “For that reason, I know this was not a loss. I see this as an opportunity to get back to WORK on a new PLAN to BUILD the world we DREAM for our children. Stay tuned and #LetsGrowTogether.”
Why did Holiday think voters cast their ballots the way they did?
“I think voters looked at who I am, my experience, background, and perspective and felt I can bring something positive to the board,” Holiday replied. “I think the overall outcome signifies voters are ready for change.”
McFarland said she was “humbled” to see how many people took to the polls this spring.
“I love to see that our community cares so deeply about our schools and will take the time to make their voices heard,” McFarland added. “I see my vote total as a representation that our community wants to see our kids put first, our teachers supported, and our district continue to grow in a positive direction.”
How did Holiday think the voter turnout (19% citywide, 22.5% countywide — lowest county turnout since 2015) affected her vote total?
“Certainly, greater voter turnout is always something to hope for. We know historically spring elections don’t receive tremendous turnout and that’s something we all should work towards improving in Sun Prairie,” Holiday replied. “I approached the race knowing what to expect in terms of turnout so I don’t necessarily think turnout had a significant impact on my vote total.
In terms of next steps after the election, McFarland spelled out her plans.
“My next steps will be to continue listening and learning as much as I can about the priorities of our community, and to deepen my understanding of our board policies,” McFarland said.
“As involved as I have been in the district for the last 15 years, I know I still have a great deal to learn. I am grateful for the support I have already received from current board members and look forward to working with them over the next three years,” McFarland added. “I would also welcome any community members to reach out for a time to meet if they have concerns, or ideas on ways we can increase collaboration between the district and our community.”
McFarland also thanked retiring board members Dave Hoekstra and Caren Diedrich “for their many years of service to our community.”
In terms of her next steps, Holiday said she’s looking forward to getting to work: “Thanks again to the voters of Sun Prairie for trusting me to do this very important job!”