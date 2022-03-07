On Feb. 22-24, 42 members of Sun Prairie High School’s DECA chapter (above) competed in the State Career Development Conference and Competition, with 22 Sun Prairie students advancing to the International Career Development Conference.
Students attended leadership workshops, listened to industry speakers, presented projects, took curriculum and industry-based exams, and completed multiple problem-solving role play interviews. Some competitors participated in multiple events at the conference.
Nearly 1,000 of Wisconsin’s 8,000 DECA members qualified and participated in the conference. The conference aims to prepare emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management.
“It was amazing to compete in-person alongside our fellow DECA members from across Wisconsin,” said David Rippl, Sun Prairie High School’s DECA Advisor. “I was excited to see so many of our students recognized and cannot wait to see what our students who qualified for the national conference achieve.”
At the conference Sun Prairie High School student, Ankit Janamanchi, was also celebrated for completing his term as Wisconsin DECA’s Vice President of Leadership Development.
“Serving as a state officer was truly a transformative experience for me,” said Janamanchi. “Through working with Leadership Council and launching Finance Fridays, a social media campaign highlighting key financial concepts, I become a much better leader and communicator.”
The International Career Development Conference will take place in Atlanta, Ga., on Apr. 23-26. A total of 20,000 high school students, advisors, businesspersons, and alumni from across the country will gather to develop knowledge and skills for college and careers.