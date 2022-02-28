Sun Prairie Area School District officials are forming a graduation committee after a petition drive launched by a Sun Prairie High School student, as well as parental and athlete reaction, forced district officials to revisit their decision.
Originally, Sun Prairie High School graduates were to cross the stage inside the Alliant Energy Center on Friday, May 27 — about a week earlier than normal — because of anticipated construction at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School. However, a scheduling problem arose when Alliant Energy Center officials realized Sun Prairie’s graduation date interfered with the return of Brat Fest to Willow Island May 27-30.
When district officials agreed to move the 2022 SPHS Graduation date back one day, they informed parents of the decision by email on Feb. 17.
On Feb. 20, district officials said they were working to reschedule the May 26 athletic competitions.
That’s when Maddie Wirtz-Olsen found out.
“It kind of started out just sort of random Thursday night, sitting actually at the Sun Prairie boys hockey game, and just kind of randomly getting texts from coaches that are like, ‘Hey, are you hearing about this graduation date change?’ ‘What can we do to kind of organize and and make it known that this is a problem for us?’ And that was, I guess, the sort of strange moment that it all started,” Wirtz-Olsen said.
After she figured out how many people were impacted, and how many games were needing to be rescheduled, she began to ask how to fix the problem.
“What are the next steps that I can take as a student?’” Wirtz-Olsen recalled. “It started out with emailing administration, calling administration and asking questions, figuring out information that wasn’t necessarily covered in the email, and then I said, ‘Okay, so now we have information, but where do we go with it? Do we have community support? It isn’t just us that feels this way.’
“So I talked to some of my teammates, my coaches and my family members, and we were like, ‘Let’s start a petition and see if we even have the support that we’ve thought we have in our mind.’ But sometimes you’re in that echo chamber of only people that agree with you or talking to you,” Wirtz-Olsen said, expressing doubt.
“I started a petition and in a couple days, it was around 1,500 [signatures],” Wirtz-Olsen said. “Community members had signed, reached out, said that they were willing to support it, to support the cause — the track athletes, the softball athletes, in any way that they could. And that’s kind of taken us to where we are today, I guess.”
The Feb. 20 email came from SPHS Principal Renee Coleman, SPASD Superintendent Brad Saron, Assistant Superintendent of Operations Janet Rosseter and Activities and Athletics Director Eric Nee.
“Because Track and Field Sectionals are coordinated by the WIAA, we do not have the flexibility to make a change. The students advancing to sectional play that evening will have an alternate graduation ceremony. We have done this in the past with Softball when they competed at State,” the email reads.
“Once we were informed about the conflict at Alliant on Friday night, the decision to determine an alternative was not taken lightly,” the email reads.
The district listed several factors taken into consideration:
• With 645 students graduating, the district needs a facility that can accommodate students and guests.
• A Memorial Day option was offered by Alliant. “We thought this would not be an acceptable alternative for our families given that Monday is a holiday,” the email reads.
• The Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field would have only allowed each student to have four guest tickets. “The weather is a wild card with an outdoor ceremony,” the email reads. “Last year, heat was a concerning safety factor and then afternoon rain created a ceremony delay. Sticking with the Friday date, may not have meant a Friday graduation which could create challenges for already scheduled graduation celebrations. Parking for a packed event such as graduation would mean limited parking at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.”
• “The cost to host the event at Alliant is $14,000 (with no SPASD labor) versus $39,000 plus 150+ SPASD staff labor hours to hold the event onsite.”
“Given the huge lift of logistical and construction work to happen this summer to prepare to open an additional high school, re-locate [Prairie Phoenix Academy], and transition to three middle schools with all of the staff, material, and equipment moves involved added on top of the logistics of also preparing for and staffing an on-site graduation would have created additional challenges for an already razor thin logistical timeline,” the email reads.
“We apologize for the inconvenience,” the email concludes. “We hope that this helps you understand the reasoning behind this difficult decision.”
Wirtz-Olsen said reaction to her petition was not what she expected.
“Within about an hour there were people I didn’t even know that were posting it — as it got shared and shared and shared — across Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, and it kind of spiraled from there in ways you don’t even anticipate it spiraling,” she said.
The reaction from her classmates was also unexpected, but pleasantly so.
“The reaction was largely really supportive in again, kind of ways. I almost wasn’t anticipating. It was funny coming to school the day after I had started it because I heard like passing conversations of people who were like, ‘Did you see this? Did you sign this?’ ‘Like, yeah, I can’t believe that — they changed it. That is kind of crummy.’ And I was kind of just hanging back and I was like, ‘Wow, I brought attention to something that these underclassmen, that these people that had no connection to it, didn’t even know about’ and it was largely really, really supportive and really kind of shocked at the same aspect that we as athletes were.”
Wirtz-Olsen said she planned to bring her petition to the Feb. 28 Sun Prairie School Board meeting, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at C.H. Bird Elementary, located at 1170 N. Bird St.
“There has already been a follow up email from the district that said a small committee would be formed comprised of district officials, school graduation and staff planning event people — that’s a bad way to say it — but students and parents to kind of work alternate venues, alternate dates and create the best course of action,” Wirtz-Olsen said. “Just kind of using the petition as a starting point of getting recognition for our cause to be able to form that force and then working on that committee to help create the best possible backup plan.”
The best outcome, Wirtz-Olsen said, is to dump the 26th as a graduation date.
“I think the end-all, be-all goal that I set out to achieve was the graduation change away from that Thursday, the 26th date and onto a different date,” Wirtz-Olsen said. “For me, I have no preference of venue or for when necessarily it’s rescheduled to — I just really hope that the change that is made is able to benefit all students.”
Although she has not been asked to serve on the committee, Wirtz-Olsen said she wants to — and is in the process of making contact to have her name considered.
In the interim, Wirtz-Olsen has some advice for students — including the DECA students trying to make it to international competition in Atlanta but are currently being told they can’t because of COVID-19.
“I would say absolutely, if you feel passionately about something, be the one to make the change that makes it happen,” Wirtz-Olsen said.
“I know that right now there are DECA students that are currently involved in trying to work with the school district and not fight them, but work with them and somewhat against them, [to attend] their international competition in Atlanta,” Wirtz-Olsen said.
“And I would say I can’t be prouder that I was the one to kind of start this [petition] and say if you have a problem, make it known,” Wirtz-Olsen said. “The worst thing that happens is it stays the same problem. And the best thing that happens is to shine a light on it — you bring change.”