Sun Prairie FFA Officers attending the Sectional Leadership Workshop at Marshall High School included Celeste Hayes, Ashton Albrecht, Danialle Janutolo, Hudsun Eisenrich, Katie Renk and Jamison Williams.
My peers and I had the great opportunity to attend the 2021 Sectional Leadership Workshop held at Marshall High School. The Wisconsin state officers set it all up for us: activities, entertainment and supplies.
The Wisconsin state FFA officers go all over the state to teach and meet with groups of different FFA chapters for Sectional Leadership Workshops. It was an exciting experience to meet the state officers and meet other FFA members in other chapters because I got to spend more time out of my chapter and build friendships with other FFA members.
With people from the other chapters, we participated in workshops in the classrooms for each officer position. Each state officer had a classroom for their office and would help us better understand and become a better officer for our chapter.
I learned more about my position as historian. My peers and I also were randomly assigned to other workshops in classrooms. I learned about how to be more as an active FFA member, use social media to promote FFA and so much more!
I felt that not only the purpose of the Sectional Leadership Workshop was to better understand your officer position but also to show how you can use your leadership skills in FFA.