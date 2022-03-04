Acting on a recommendation from Phil Frei, Director of Business & Finance for the Sun Prairie Area School District, the Sun Prairie School Board on Feb. 28 approved the use of Elementary and Secondary School Educational Relief (ESSER) 3 dollars for technology, reading teachers, virtual learning and substitute teachers.
ESSER 1, 2, and now 3 is federal money given to states to: address learning loss due to COVID-19 and reopen schools while addressing COVID-19.
Similar to ESSER 1 and 2, ESSER 3 was signed into law by President Biden on March 11, 2021. ESSER 3 mandates that $1.4 billion be spent for Wisconsin schools via DPI by Sept. 30, 2024. The stated purpose for the funding is that 20% must be spent on learning loss (i.e., reading interventionists) and that it can supplant current district funds.
The use of ESSER 3 money is being complicated by $3.2 million less in state funding due to a decrease in enrollment and the state Legislature’s refusal to provide more aid so that districts would have to use ESSER dollars to balance their budgets (see the screencast accompanying this story online at sunprairiestar.com).
Current ESSER 3 spending includes $200,000 for staffing added for the 2020-21 school year, $500,000 for 1-to-1 technology (see related article on Chromebook purchases), $400,000 for virtual learning, $1.12 million to supplant 14.0 full-time equivalent reading teachers, and $420,000 to supplant permanent substitute teachers for schools, for a total of $2.64 million.
Future ESSER 3 spending includes similar designations, but some in different dollar amounts: $200,000 for staffing added in 2020-21; $300,000 for 1-to-1 technology, $400,000 for virtual learning; $1.12 million to supplant 14.0 FTE in reading teachers and $420,000 to supplant 14.0 FTE for permanent substitute teachers for schools.
Noting the Wisconsin legislature forced districts to use ESSER 3 dollars to balance their budgets, Sun Prairie School Board Governance Officer Tom Weber said he wished the legislature wouldn’t be forcing the district to use the dollars to pay for budget items. Instead, he said, he wanted the district to be able to address other programs with the dollars.
“The current ESSER 3 budget is approximately $5 million and needs to be spent by October 2024,” Frei wrote in his memo recommending the ESSER 3 spending plan. “Conservatively, 58% of ESSER 3 spending is for learning loss. Total spending between the two years is about $5 million.”
Board members voted unanimously, with one member absent, to approve the ESSER 3 spending plan as recommended by Frei.
Girls wrestling team members applaudedDuring the Feb. 28 meeting held in the C.H. Bird School cafetorium, the audience loudly applauded when coach Jim Nelson introduced members of the Sun Prairie High School Girls Wrestling Team.
Bopasoreya “Bopa” Quintana and Sophia Bassino participated in the first-ever Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association girls wrestling tournament in Madison.
Quintana won her weight class in the WIAA state tourney after pinning her opponents in the first round of each of her matches, while Bassino finished second in her weight class after two pins and a first round bye to make it to the championship match.