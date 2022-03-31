Based on a tip, a Sun Prairie Police School Liaison Officer on March 30th apprehended a 16-year-old Sun Prairie male suspected of bringing a gun to Sun Prairie High School, 888 Grove St.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said the officer saw the student in the Schey Commons area at the school immediately after receiving the tip around 12:37 p.m.
The SPPD officer was able to separate the student male suspect from the student population before taking him into custody.
A search of the student’s fanny pack located a black BB pistol, which had black tape on it but still closely resembled a real semi-automatic pistol, Cox said.
The Sun Prairie Area School District is considering school consequences for the male teen, who will be referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office for a charge of possessing a weapon on school grounds.
Additional interviews are being conducted with SPHS students who may’ve been aware of the gun in school, according to Cox. Additional charges may also occur as a result of those interviews, Cox said.
Police released the student to his parents after confiscating the BB pistol, Cox said.
The Sun Prairie Area School District sent a notice to parents, according to Cox, but no such notice was received by the Sun Prairie Star.