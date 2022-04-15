Three new students board members — of six to be appointed — were introduced during the Monday, April 11 Sun Prairie School Board meeting.
A report to the board from Sun Prairie School Board Vice President Bryn Horton and student school board member Sarah Rhoads reveals the reasoning for six board members: with the opening of Sun Prairie West High school and to include student voices from Prairie Phoenix Academy, the board approved revisions to Policy BDDJ Student Representatives to the School Board and Procedure BDDJ-R to have three senior student representatives and three junior student representatives, one from each high school — Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West and Prairie Phoenix.
Carson Schmoldt will move to Sun Prairie West and will become the Senior Representative for that school. In order to find a rising junior from each high school as well as a rising senior from Sun Prairie East and Prairie Phoenix Academy, an email was sent to all rising juniors as well as rising seniors from East and PPA inviting interested students to apply for the position via a google application, including two letters of reference, with at least one from a High School Staff member.
The selection team of board members Carol Albright, Horton, and Rhoads interviewed all the students who completed their applications for an interview.
The committee recommended rising junior Eli Gillitzer to be the junior student representative from Sun Prairie East to the School Board; rising junior Mrinank Panda to be the junior student representative from Sun Prairie West to the School Board; and, rising junior Ciara Hill to be the junior representative for Prairie Phoenix Academy to the School Board — all serving during the 2022-23 school year.
Following approval by the board on April 11, the juniors will be seated with the audience during public meetings, be recognized as a member, and provide input to the senior member for discussions.
Student board members are unable to make motions, vote, hold office or attend executive or closed sessions unless invited. The new student members expect to their term on Monday April 25, 2022, during the board’s reorganizational meeting.
Albright said the board is still looking for three more representatives — one from each school. Solicitations for candidates have been posted at each respective school, Albright said, and the search committee aims to have three more student nominees for board appointment in May.
Board thanks WEA for $30,000 for mental healthThe WEA Member Benefits Foundation, with major funding from its sister organization—WEA Trust—is providing challenge grants to four K‑12 school districts as part of the pilot: Appleton ($40,000), Racine ($40,000), Sun Prairie ($30,000), and Watertown ($30,000). The Foundation announced it will help those districts approach potential funders in their local communities to meet their challenge grant, potentially doubling the total for each district.
WEA Member Benefits Foundation Executive Director, Steve Goldberg, told the board that the Sun Prairie Education Foundation has already agreed to work with the district in an effort to leverage more donations to assist the district’s school-based mental health programs (the district announced in March it had received the grant).
When the grant was initially announced in March, Janet Thomas, Associate Director of Student Services at Sun Prairie Area School District said the district is “thrilled to be one of the recipients of this unrestricted grant,” and added that the district will use the grant to “strengthen and expand our current school-based mental health priorities.”
Board and administrative team members posed with Thomas and Goldberg for a photo during the meeting on Monday, April 11 (watch video from the meeting to learn more about the grant with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
Proclamations approved
Designated special months, the Sun Prairie School Board approved proclamations for four different, unrelated observations.
The board approved proclamations honoring Arab-American Heritage Month, Hmong Heritage Month, the Month of the Military Child and Supporting Sexual Assault Awareness Month (see the proclamations with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).