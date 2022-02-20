“The Sun Prairie Agricultural Education program has helped me and many others explore the agriculture industry. For instance in my case the first agriculture class I took was in eight grade. I walk into that class with absolutely no agriculture background. Throughout the years I have gained knowledge and skills that would lead to many opportunities. Some of these opportunities include volunteering at both Dane County Fair and Wisconsin State Fair, competing in the Wildlife Career Development Event placing 3rd place in the State and lastly working with all the great people over at Bayer Crop Sci.
“For the past two years, I have been working as the Greenhouse Manager. As a class we are currently undergoing the seeding process in the greenhouse and growing a vast selection of herbs, vegetables, and flowers for the Spring Plant Sale which will be held Saturday May 7 and Weekdays May 9-12. All plants are grown by my fellow classmates to enrich knowledge and skills towards plants and the horticulture industry. Students will learn how to take care of plants, develop and use greenhouse techniques from the past and present, and explore local careers in horticultural industries.” — Cameron Bub, vice president and greenhouse manager.
“During my three years in agriculture classes through the Sun Prairie Area School District and one year in FFA as an officer I have had many opportunities and experiences that will stick with me for my lifetime. One of these experiences is the ability to do multiple SAEs, or supervised agricultural experiences, which is a class long project that develops leadership skills, strengthens communication, and builds character.
“My past two SAEs were Starting my Online Tack Store and then Preparing to Launch my Online Business. The first SAE I mentioned involved me developing unique ideas and turning them into reality. I built on the SAE I did 9th grade year, Starting my Online Tack Store, during my current 10th grade year through my SAE, Preparing to Launch my Online Business. I put around 21 hours into my most recent SAE.
“During the course of my SAE, one of the two amazing advisors at Sun Prairie High School assisted me in applying for a SAE Grant. Although I did not receive the grant which would have tremendously helped my business, Gallop Away Shop, develop and be able to launch, Ms. Herman guided me through the entire process. She helped me with the application and filled out the advisor form for me. Additionally, she is an adult that I trust and I deeply value her opinions and suggestions. Over the course of all of my SAEs, I have grown to be who I am today. These projects helped me learn time management to plan time for my SAE/business, work, and school, better communication to advocate for my needs, and so much more. People in my agriculture classes this year and the FFA Officer team were great supporters and provided outstanding feedback. This FFA and agricultural community is one that I wouldn’t give up for the world.” — Celeste Hayes, reporter, from her SAE- Preparing to Launch my Horse-Based Business.
“Throughout my four years in FFA I have been given unique opportunities to meet new people through many different events. My favorite of all these events was the 2022 Halftime Conference in Stevens Point, WI. I attended this event to represent my school as a leader in FFA, along with my good friend, Hudsun.
“Getting to spend time with other people from all over Wisconsin was so much fun. Sharing ideas for what each chapter can do in order to increase membership as well as getting to know each other on a personal level was what made this event so special. FFA has given me friends and a strong community through my high school career and words cannot express how grateful I am for my chapter.”
— Katie Renk — Co-President