Sun Prairie School Board members will take final steps in July to appoint an independent hearing officer for expulsion hearings after the board voted May 23 to move forward.
Expulsion hearings take place when student behavior is so severe the school board needs to consider whether the consequence includes expulsion, according to Sun Prairie Area School District Director of Student Policy and School Operations Nick Reichhoff.
The SPASD uses an expulsion hearing model that involves the entire board, Reichhoff wrote in a memo, but because expulsion hearings are meetings scheduled for board members in addition to regular business meetings, workshops, committee meetings, community-liaison meetings, school-liaison meetings, budget meetings, and other special meetings, board member schedules can become arduous to schedule expulsion hearings within the strict timelines outlined in state statute.
As a result, Reichhoff raised the possibility of hiring an independent hearing officer — an independent party that oversees and conducts all expulsion hearings for a school district.
Use of an administrator from the district or the board’s regular legal counsel creates issues with bias, so districts are encouraged to use someone who is familiar with applicable laws governing student enrollment, constitutional rights, discipline, and expulsion. Most districts identify a member of the Wisconsin School Attorneys Association (WSAA) as a hearing officer.
Districts are allowed under state statute (Section 120.13(1)(e)) to authorize an independent hearing officer or panel) to conduct pupil expulsion hearings.
According to Reichhoff, several advantages exist to using the independent hearing officer because the board is relieved of responsibility for conducting and attending expulsion hearings. Because expulsion orders are approved by the board, modifications and reversals of the officer’s findings are still allowed.
Students, families, and other involved parties may see a hearing officer as a neutral, unbiased, and impartial third-party adjudicator.
“This leads to an acceptance that the result of the expulsion hearing is just and equitable,” Reichhoff wrote. “This third party position is also usually someone with credentials and expertise, which provides additional peace of mind in regards to accuracy and compliance with all legal aspects of the expulsion process.”
And, district use of a hearing officer relieves concerns with scheduling because fewer people are needed to hold the hearing. In 2021-22, about half of the hearings were attended by six or seven board members and half were attended by four or five board members. A quorum of at least four board members is necessary to hold an expulsion hearing.
Districts in Dane County that use a hearing officer include Madison Metropolitan, Waunakee, Monona-Grove and Middleton-Cross Plains. Reichhoff said he talked with two other Dane County districts and their feedback was overwhelmingly positive,
Other districts in the state that use a hearing officer include Kenosha, Milwaukee, Janesville, Racine, Oshkosh, Stevens Point, Neenah and Fond du Lac. Beloit recently moved from a hearing officer to the board hearing all expulsion cases.
“With fewer people’s schedules to coordinate,” Reichhoff wrote, “hearings can be set in conjunction with the student and their family. Since fewer people are present, a hearing conducted by an independent hearing officer is less intimidating to a student and their family.”
Board President Steve Schroeder said even though would like to see all seven board members hear each expulsion, he has seen how families react before expulsion hearings. “I have also seen the intimidation factor of families who walk in and see what looks like the Supreme Court sitting up there,” Schroeder added.
Board members Latoya Holiday and Alwyn Foster asked about the possibility of having a group of hearing officers to choose from, especially those with diverse backgrounds.
Shana Lewis, attorney/Founding Shareholder at Renning Lewis & Lacy, s.c. and Adjunct Professor at the University of Wisconsin School of Business and Edgewood College, is a member of the Wisconsin School Attorneys Association and said typically it costs between $225 and $275 an hour for the hearing officer.
With each hearing lasting two hours and the officer taking another two to write the decision, the district would pay between $900 and $1100 per hearing.
Board member Diana McFarland said she wanted to learn more, and said there is another benefit to have an independent hearing officer. “I appreciate the privacy that this would provide families going through this,” McFarland said, instead of having the board members who could be neighbors or relatives of those being considered for expulsion.
The unanimous vote means Reichhoff will return in July with a draft resolution, sample contract, and a process to determine an individual to serve as a hearing officer.
“We would also work with the board to develop a video message to be played before each expulsion hearing, where the board can explain its commitment to the integrity of the expulsion process,” Reichhoff wrote in a presentation document shared with the board before the meeting.