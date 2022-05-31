The Sun Prairie High School Class of 2022 cleared one final obstacle on Friday May 27 to cross the stage at The Kohl Center on the UW-Madison campus: History.
The class became the only single unified Sun Prairie High School class to cross the stage and receive its diplomas during the 2022 Commencement in The Kohl Center.
That’s because next year, two Sun Prairie high schools — the current high school, to be renamed Sun Prairie East High School and the new Sun Prairie West High School — will graduate Sun Prairie seniors.
Not that history was any more of an obstacle than anything else the Class of 2022 had already traversed, including the loss of in-person instruction, overcoming online instruction and returning to in-person learning in time for graduation in 2022.
But unity was a common theme among three of the five of the SPHS Class of 2022’s speakers.
Announcing two class gifts — a $1,500 donation to the Rape Crisis Center and a $1,500 class gift to a non-profit called Stop Sexual Assault in Schools — Senior Class President Alaina Jacobs mentioned the class’s unity of purpose in making the donation.
“Although we come from different walks of life, every senior knows someone who has been impacted by this issue. We are the last unified class of Sun Prairie High School. We are a diverse group. However, it is important to us that our senior gift reflects the unity that we share,” Jacobs said.
“With our united spirit, we hope to be an example and a bright light for the classes that come after us. It is our desire that future senior class gifts embody the ideals that the students stand for,” Jacobs added. “Thank you, and congratulations to all of the graduates.”
“Moving forward, many of us will go on separate paths. Some will go to college, the military, into the trades, and a few, on their parents’ couch,” remarked speaker Jor Vang.
“But regardless, all of us will be trailblazing and forging our own paths to a brighter and better future. While it’s likely that everyone had their own individual groups in high school, today is a day where we can all come together as one and be united,” Vang added. “We will all carry with us the Sun Prairie High School experience.”
Morgan Cross, who was the first speaker, did not mention unity in her remarks. But she did talk about a common experience among the Class of 2022 about the cross the stage.
“We must remember who we were to know how far we’ve come,” Cross said.
“So when we look down memory lane, we see small footprints in the snow, the splash from jumping in puddles, the scraped knees from playground wood chips. I remember being a kindergartener with eyes the size of moons, full of curiosity and a little shyness,” Cross recalled. “I remember being in 7th grade and thinking how cool we were and assuming everything I thought was right. Oh how I miss those days.
“But it is today, right here, right now, that we honor our journey through time We’ve made it here, the final level, the end zone, the finish line, the last line in our show. Let’s enjoy these last moments,” Cross concluded. “Thank you.”
National Merit Scholar Ankit Janamanchi also recalled common experiences, including the COVID-19 pandemic, but did not mention the unified class about the graduate.
“Now, graduates, I don’t think I need to remind you of the pandemic. The last two years have been the perfect example of why the phrase ‘may you live in interesting times’ is actually a curse,” Janamanchi said. “But hey, at least in 50 years, we can tell our grandkids all about the year we spent in an online school, playing Hayday on our phones instead of having normal human interactions.”
“I feel like this year, of all, is the year where we’ve learned the most. This year we have gained information about us as students, individuals, but most importantly, as a community,” speaker Jared Cataggatan said. “We’ve talked immensely about being a commUNITY on the rise. And, through the rebuilding we’ve gone through this year because of our passion, courageousness, and intentionality as individuals — we were able to experience our own, little community as the Class of 2022. So, I really want you guys to take pride in closing this chapter of your life.”
Class of 2022 members stopped to hug relatives who were fortunate enough to secure seats close to the Kohl Center arena floor, but then walked through the back exits to pick up diplomas from waiting teachers before exiting from the Kohl Center’s basement doors — and outside into their futures.
Read all of the speeches and see more photos with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com .