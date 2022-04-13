Mark Bussian (second from left), second grade math teacher at Sun Prairie's Token Springs Elementary School, is shown in this 2017 file photo among the participants in the ground breaking for Token Springs Elementary School on Thompson Road. On April 13, the Department of Public Instruction announced Bussian is one of four state finalists for the 2022 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. The PAEMST is considered the highest honor given by the U.S. government for science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science teachers.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction on April 13 announced Token Springs Elementary math teacher Mark Bussian (above, shown speaking at the 2017 Token Springs groundbreaking) is one of four Wisconsin educators who have been named finalists for the 2022 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
Sun Prairie Area School District second grade math teacher Mark Bussian from Token Springs Elementary School is among four Wisconsin educators named finalists for the 2022 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
The PAEMST is considered the highest honor given by the U.S. government for science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science teachers.
Before teaching at Token Springs, Bussian also taught at Eastside Elementary School in Sun Prairie.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced the finalists April 13.
The other three teachers nominated include:
• Jessica Meacham, 4K- grade five STEAM teacher, Southern Door Elementary School (Brussels);
• Alice Severson, 5K- grade five science teacher, Huegel Elementary School (Madison); and
• Suzanne Zietlow, third grade science teacher, Discovery Charter School (Columbus).
The award, presented annually since 1983, recognizes K-12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science teachers from across the nation.
States establish committees who select finalists based on criteria required by the national PAEMST program.
Applications from Wisconsin’s finalists will be judged at the national level by a committee organized by the National Science Foundation, which administers PAEMST on behalf of The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.
One awardee in mathematics and one awardee in science may receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation and professional development opportunities, along with being honored at an award ceremony in Washington, D.C.