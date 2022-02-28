The Sun Prairie Area School District has slightly revised a previously stated mask policy set to begin March 1: The use of face coverings will be recommended, but not required, by individuals inside all schools for grades from Early Childhood and 4-year-old Kindergarten through grade 12.
Masks will also be recommended, but no longer be required, on buses or by spectators at athletic events or performances.
According to an email sent to parents Feb. 28, the conditions used as the foundation of the district’s original decisions have dramatically shifted.
“Since we sent our survey, the CDC has released new guidance that redefines case activity levels throughout the nation. Under those new metrics released on Friday, Dane County is considered to have low levels of COVID-19 activity,” the email from Superintendent Brad Aaron and members of the district’s administrative team reads.
“As such, public health authorities are now united in not requiring universal masking in Sun Prairie,” the email reads.
The new CDC guidance also removes the federal mandate requiring masks on buses at the same time the SPASD has seen significant decreases in case activity.
“When the masking survey went out on February 15, Dane County added 256 new cases, but on February 24, there were 76 new cases,” the email reads.
Masks may still be required
The district email also cautioned parents about situations when masks could be needed:
• When required by a hosting school for a competition or activity;
• In the health office when displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 before being sent home; and
When returning early (Days 6-10) from isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.
The decision about when to mask will be up to individuals moving forward.
“Please note that district staff members cannot enforce individual family masking decisions. Parents and caregivers should make their expectations clear to their students,” the email reads. “It is critically important we respect the choices of others, since each person is making their decision based on a variety of factors. Rude comments or teasing related to anyone’s choice about masks will not be tolerated and should be reported to an adult at school.”
Parents are still being cautioned to keep sick children at home, to use the district’s testing site at https://www.sunprairieschools.org/district/reopeningtogether/health-safety if children or family members are symptomatic, and to review Public Health Madison Dane County vaccination information if parents or family members are not already vaccinated against COVID-19 and its variants.
“This change represents another shift in pandemic mitigation strategy. We are relying more on isolation of people with symptoms and vaccination as core mitigation measures, and we have decreased reliance on masking, contact tracing, and quarantine,” the email concludes. “We remain committed to other high-confidence measures to increase safety during the pandemic including testing access, hand-washing, and ventilation.”
Others from the SPASD Administrative Team who were listed on the email include Stephanie Leonard-Witte, Assistant Superintendent for Teaching, Learning & Equity; Janet Rosseter, Assistant Superintendent for Operations and Nick Reichhhoff, Director of Student Policy & School Operations.