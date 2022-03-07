The Sun Prairie Area School District will receive a $30,000 challenge grant from the WEA Member Benefits Foundation to support school-based mental health programming in the district.
The grant will help strengthen the district’s mental health services for students. The grant is part of a statewide pilot project to establish a funding path for philanthropic organizations that want to support school-based mental health programs in their communities throughout Wisconsin.
“We are thrilled to participate in this pilot project and to receive this grant,” said Janet Thomas, Associate Director of Student Services. “Since this is a challenge grant, we invite local businesses, foundations, and community members to help us double the total amount so we can further expand our services to students and training for staff.”
Most studies have found that 20 percent of all K-12 students face serious mental health challenges which affect their academic success. Other research suggests a more troubled situation:
• Lutheran Social Services (LSS) of Wisconsin & Upper Michigan estimates that up to 50 percent of K-12 students have an acute mental illness impairing their ability to function daily.
• LSS also estimates that one-third of high school students with a mental health condition drop out of school.
• Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction estimates that during the peak months of the 2020-21 COVID pandemic, the number of high school students experiencing mental health problems rose to an alarming 60 percent.
According to a 2019 study by the National Association of State Mental Health Program Directors:
• Students who receive mental health support in their school tend to achieve better outcomes than those who receive support solely from non-school resources.
• Collaboration between school-based and community-based mental health resources is growing nationwide, generally to the benefit of students.
• This collaboration strengthens student success, notably mental health, and academic outcomes.
• The best practices in school-based programming include multi-tiered systems of mental health support, systematic student mental health monitoring, and coordination with other community resources.
“One of the reasons we selected the Sun Prairie Area School District for this pilot is that they already use this approach in their student mental health programming, so we know they’ll make good use of the grant,” said Steve Goldberg, Executive Director of the WEA Member Benefits Foundation.