The Sun Prairie High School recently issued a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document for the 2022 graduation. Questions appear in bold with answers provided by the Sun Prairie Area School District:
When is graduation?
Graduation is held on Friday, May 27, 2022.
What time does it start and how long does it last?
Graduation starts at 5:30 p.m. and lasts approximately 2 hours. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.
Where is the ceremony held?
The ceremony will be held at The Kohl Center, 601 West Dayton St., in Madison.
What if my graduate did not order a cap and gown yet?
Seniors should contact Midwest Scholastic immediately to see if they can still order a cap and gown. The website for Midwest Scholastic is www.mwscholastic.com. If you have a question about cap and gowns please email them to questions@mwscholastic.com
When will caps and gowns be delivered to students?
In order to avoid shipping costs, Seniors will be able to pick up their cap and gown orders on Wednesday, April 13 at Sun Prairie High School.
When do the graduates have to report?
Graduates must be in their assigned location no later than 4:45 p.m. on Graduation Day, May 27.
Where should the graduates park?
Parking details will be distributed when they become available.
Where should the graduates and guests enter the Kohl Center?
Students and guests should enter through Gate A.
How do the graduates know where to go once they enter?
Graduates will be lining up on the surface level of the Kohl Center in alphabetical order. There will be signage and supervisors directing students to their appropriate spots in line.
What is the Graduation Ticket Policy?
No tickets will be required this year.
Is there a fee for parking?
Parking details will be distributed when they become available.
Can I reserve seating?
For security purposes, there is no reserved seating. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.
How can additional people watch the ceremony if they are unable to come to the Kohl Center?
The Sun Prairie Media Center telecasts the graduation ceremony live on KSUN, which is available on Charter cable channel 983 and TDS cable channels 13 and 1013. KSUN is also available streaming online at sunprairiemediacenter.com as well on Roku and Apple TV devices and the Sun Prairie Media Center app that is available for free download from the App Store and Google Play.
In addition, the Sun Prairie Media Center makes USBs and DVDs of the ceremony available for purchase. Please go to sunprairiemediacenter.com/sphsgraduation to order.
Is there handicapped seating available?
Those needing assistance can be dropped off in front of the Kohl Center, and there is special seating available for guests in wheelchairs.
What is the dress code for graduates?
Students are reminded of the dignity and decorum that should accompany such an important event. Considering graduation is a formal ceremony, students are expected to dress appropriately.
Depending on the evolving health situation, masks may or may not be required for all graduation attendees, including students. The only exception will be that students will be permitted to take off their masks as they cross the stage and receive their diploma.
How are students who have earned honors/high honors distinction recognized?
Seniors who have earned a grade point average of 3.2-3.499 after 7 semesters are eligible to graduate with honors. Seniors who have earned a grade point average of 3.5 and above after 7 semesters are eligible to graduate with high honors. Students graduating with honors/high honors will receive an honor cord immediately before crossing the stage. These are ordered by the school.
After the ceremony, where do the graduates get their diplomas?
Students will report to one of four designated areas after the ceremony to pick up their actual diplomas (students receive a diploma cover during the ceremony, not their actual diploma). There will be tables set up on the surface level of the Kohl Center. There will be four designated areas for pick up by last names starting with A-F, G-L, M-S, and T-Z.
What happens to the caps and gowns?
These belong to the students and/or their caregiver. If they are well taken care of, younger siblings might be able to wear them in the near future. Caps and gowns can also be donated in the main office at any time for future students that might have financial needs.
Will there be a photographer taking pictures of the graduates as they walk across the stage?
Yes. Empire Photography is offering to take a professional picture of each graduate as they receive their diploma. Proofs will be sent via email after the ceremony using the contact information provided in Infinite Campus. You can contact Empire Photography at customerservice@empirephotos.com.
For safety reasons, it is imperative that all family and friends stay seated for the duration of the ceremony.
What if I have additional questions?
Contact Principal Coleman, or one of the senior class co-advisors, by email:
Mrs. Renee Coleman, rcolem@sunprairieschools.org;
Mrs. Lisa Mezei, lamezei@sunprairieschools.org; or
Mr. John Barth, jebarth@sunprairieschools.org.