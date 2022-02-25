During Read You Heart Out, community members volunteered to read culturally relevant materials to classrooms that feature Black and African American main characters and African American authors and/or illustrators. Volunteers select the books of their choosing. This year’s special guests included Mayor Paul Esser (above), members of the Sun Prairie Fire Department, Sun Prairie Area School District Superintendent Brad Saron, and students from Prairie Phoenix Academy.
The Sun Prairie Area School District hosted its annual Read Your Heart Out event at Creekside Elementary, Westside Elementary and Northside Elementary schools on Friday, Feb. 18.
Read Your Heart Out engaged nearly 1,000 students from kindergarten to fifth grade, along with caregivers, community members and members of the district’s leadership team.
Read Your Heart Out is a special way to celebrate Black and African American students’ culture through the love of reading, while also bringing the community together.
The reading event has been held at Westside Elementary for eight years and Northside Elementary for five years. Creekside Elementary participated in the event for the first time this year.
Community members volunteer to read culturally relevant materials to classrooms that feature Black and African American main characters and African American authors and/or illustrators. Volunteers select the books of their choosing.
This year’s special guests included Mayor Paul Esser, members of the Sun Prairie Fire Department, Superintendent Brad Saron, and students from Prairie Phoenix Academy.
“It was really exciting to have caregivers, district staff and community members back within our walls again. Students and adults got to share in the joy of celebrating Black excellence and that meant the world to our students and staff,” said Creekside Elementary Principal Jillian Block.
“The ‘Read Your Heart Out’ event is a great way to celebrate community and caregiver engagement in our schools. It was really special to be a part of it and a great way to celebrate Black History Month,” said Michael Morgan, Sun Prairie Area School District’s Director of Systemic Equity and Inclusion.