The Association of Wisconsin School Administrators (AWSA) has named Westside Elementary School Principal Nikki Harcus as its 2023 Wisconsin Elementary Principal of the Year. Harcus was recognized at a surprise assembly in the school on Thursday morning.
Harcus has served as principal of Westside in the Sun Prairie Area School District for the past seven years. Under her leadership, the school has adopted a core value of believing all students can achieve at high levels and that all staff can create the conditions to make it possible.
Westside has become a true professional learning community, where all staff are committed to acting as positive members of a team that shares responsibility for student learning. These teams use formative assessments aligned to essential standards to ensure instruction is targeted and responsive to students’ individual needs.
As one example of Harcus’ commitment to shared leadership and collective efficacy, Westside has brought together staff, students, families, and community partners to build a highly effective Community Schools Program. Based on the results of a caregiver needs assessment, the school and its partners have launched a “walking school bus” to increase attendance, opened an onsite food pantry and clothing closet, started a family assistance fund, and grown the after-school program.
“On behalf of AWSA, I would like to congratulate Nikki Harcus for her selection as the 2023 Wisconsin Elementary Principal of the Year,” said Jim Lynch, executive director of AWSA. “During her time at Westside Elementary, she has empowered and supported teachers to create a professional learning community truly focused on student learning and results. This honor reflects Ms. Harcus’ outstanding leadership of her school community.”
Harcus holds a master’s degree in educational leadership and policy analysis from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Edgewood College. Before serving as principal of Westside Elementary, Harcus was an assistant principal, instructional coach, literacy coach and second-grade teacher.
Supported by the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation, the Principal of the Year award recognizes school leaders who have helped drive student learning, foster instructional collaboration, and create safe and positive school environments. Recipients are selected based on their dedication to professional excellence, leadership skills and service to their communities.
Each year, teachers, parents, staff and administrators are asked to nominate principals for the award. The winners are selected by a committee made up of representatives of parents, and classroom, school, and district leaders. To learn more about the award, visit https://awsa.memberclicks.net/principal-of-the-year.