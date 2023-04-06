The Association of Wisconsin School Administrators (AWSA) has named Westside Elementary School Principal Nikki Harcus as its 2023 Wisconsin Elementary Principal of the Year. Harcus was recognized at a surprise assembly in the school on Thursday morning.

Harcus has served as principal of Westside in the Sun Prairie Area School District for the past seven years. Under her leadership, the school has adopted a core value of believing all students can achieve at high levels and that all staff can create the conditions to make it possible.

Tags