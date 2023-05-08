Chesterton Academy Sun Prairie Founders

Founders of the Chesterton Academy-Queen of Martyrs in Sun Prairie include (left-right) Kristin Dvorsky, Rachel Stephenson and Anica Taggatz.

 Contributed/Kristin Dvorsky

Chesterton Academy — Queen of Martyrs announced that it is opening a high school in Sun Prairie in the fall of 2024.

“As an independent school, we are proud to receive full approval from Bishop Hying and the Diocese, marking an important milestone in our mission to provide a faith-filled educational option to families living in Sun Prairie and the surrounding communities,” the press release said.

