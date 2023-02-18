Helping to teach the Food For America program at three elementary schools (including Creekside, above) were (back row, from left): Ralph Clifcorn, Devin McKnight, Daniel Reid, Jensen Kaeppel; (front row) Celeste Hayes, Ava Anderson, Emma Washington, Kensey Adkins, Emily Sydow.
The Sun Prairie FFA chapter has started up our Food for America program this year where we work to increase elementary school students' agricultural literacy and build our members leadership skills via teaching.
We have created lessons and hands-on activities for around 130 4th grade students at Creekside and Horizon Elementary School in Sun Prairie.
The lessons included butter making, animal breeds crafts, and bean seed planting.
Thirteen high school FFA members created all lessons ahead of the program and conducted the lessons within three elementary classrooms at each school.
High school FFA members included: Emily Sydow, Emma Washington, Devin McKnight, Ralph Clifcorn, Kensey Adkins, Ava Anderson, Jensen Kaeppel, Daniel Reid, William Worrel, Jackson Nesbit, Lillian Nichols, Lydia Statz, and Celeste Hayes.
Participating in the Food for America program has allowed our chapter to grow its leadership skills and helped educate young student members on agriculture.