The Sun Prairie FFA chapter has started up our Food for America program this year where we work to increase elementary school students' agricultural literacy and build our members leadership skills via teaching.

We have created lessons and hands-on activities for around 130 4th grade students at Creekside and Horizon Elementary School in Sun Prairie.

Food for America (2023)

Helping to teach the Food For America program at three elementary schools (including Creekside, above) were (back row, from left): Ralph Clifcorn, Devin McKnight, Daniel Reid, Jensen Kaeppel; (front row) Celeste Hayes, Ava Anderson, Emma Washington, Kensey Adkins, Emily Sydow.

Tags