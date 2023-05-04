Emily Sydow

Emily Sydow

 Contributed/Joshua Caprodarco

Sun Prairie East High School’s Emily Sydow is one of 14 members named to 2023-24 Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has announced the fourth Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. The selected members will be high school seniors during the 2023–24 school year, and they will serve a one-year term on the council.

