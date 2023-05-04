Sun Prairie East High School’s Emily Sydow is one of 14 members named to 2023-24 Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has announced the fourth Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. The selected members will be high school seniors during the 2023–24 school year, and they will serve a one-year term on the council.
“Congratulations to the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council members,” DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski said. “I appreciate their willingness to be part of the council, and I look forward to engaging with these students over the coming year to gain their insights about Wisconsin agriculture.”
Council members were evaluated based on their submitted materials, including an application, essay, video and letter of recommendation. These members will attend virtual sessions each month of the school year to listen to presentations and participate in dialogue related to a variety of topics.
According to Sun Prairie East and West Agricultural Educator Joshua Capodarco, the four goals of the youth council are to:
Highlight the agricultural-related career opportunities available, including those in government.
Share the state tools available to support Wisconsin farmers.
Provide insight on how to effectively engage in state agricultural policy development.
Increase networking opportunities for participants across the agricultural industry.
The current Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council members will conclude their term on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at the DATCP Board meeting.
“The 2022-2023 Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council members are concluding a successful term,” Romanski said. “Thank you for your contributions to the department’s discussions, and I am confident you will continue to positively impact the future of the state’s agriculture industry.”
Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council 2023-24 members include: