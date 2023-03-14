Jordan Espedal

Jordan Espedal holding his custodial award.

 Contributed/Ryan Silvola

The Wisconsin Association of School Business Officials (WASBO) recognized Jordan Espedal, Lead Custodian in the Sun Prairie Area School District, as the recipient of one of three 2022 WASBO Custodian/Maintenance Professional of the Year awards.

The awards took place on March 7, 2023, at the Kalahari Convention Center during the 2023 Facilities Management Conference. Espedal is the recipient from the Southeast Region of Wisconsin.

Tags