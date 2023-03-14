The Wisconsin Association of School Business Officials (WASBO) recognized Jordan Espedal, Lead Custodian in the Sun Prairie Area School District, as the recipient of one of three 2022 WASBO Custodian/Maintenance Professional of the Year awards.
The awards took place on March 7, 2023, at the Kalahari Convention Center during the 2023 Facilities Management Conference. Espedal is the recipient from the Southeast Region of Wisconsin.
The Custodian/Maintenance Professional of the Year Award — sponsored by SERVPRO — acknowledges the outstanding contributions of those who are making a difference to their local school district, community and the custodial and maintenance profession. Espedal is being recognized for his stellar quality of work, personable customer service and the mentorship roles he takes on with students.
“Whether it’s digging through trash to find ‘lost’ items, accessing the roof to retrieve a ball or frisbee gone haywire, or cleaning up an accidental spill, Jordan’s attitude remains positive and instills trust that there isn’t anything he can’t handle,” Marketing and Communications Coordinator Ryan Silvola said. “He also frequently allows students to work with him on student-safe jobs around the building as a way for them to regulate their emotions and restore harm they have caused to the community.”
WASBO provides professional development for school business staff, fosters a network of support, and advocates for funding that ensures outstanding educational opportunities for all children in Wisconsin.