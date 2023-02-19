During the last week of July 2022, five of our Sun Prairie FFA members had the amazing opportunity to be part of over 25,000 students that compete at North America’s largest environmental competition, NCF-Envirothon, in Oxford, Ohio.

The Sun Prairie FFA members included: Emma Washington, Daniel Reid, Jackson Nesbit, Logan Culbertson, and Mylerson Maughan.

Envirothon Trading Event (2023)

Participating in the NCF-Envirothon Trading Event were Jackson Nesbit, Emma Washington, Daniel Reid, Mylerson Maughan, and Logan Culbertson.
Ecology test

Conducting the Envirothon Aquatic Ecology Test were (standing): Logan Culbertson, Mylerson Maughan, Jackson Nesbit; (crouching) Emma Washington, Daniel Reid.

