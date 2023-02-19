During the last week of July 2022, five of our Sun Prairie FFA members had the amazing opportunity to be part of over 25,000 students that compete at North America’s largest environmental competition, NCF-Envirothon, in Oxford, Ohio.
The Sun Prairie FFA members included: Emma Washington, Daniel Reid, Jackson Nesbit, Logan Culbertson, and Mylerson Maughan.
NCF-Envirothon is an environmental science competition where teams from all over the United States, Canada, and China are able to test their knowledge on multiple environmental science topics such as forestry, soils and land use, wildlife, aquatic ecology, and current environmental issues.
Throughout the week, our team completed various hands-on and written tests along with making a presentation that addressed the solution to a real-life environmental issue in Oxford.
We also had the opportunity to listen to several presentations from professionals in the field to inform us on ways to reduce our environmental footprints, how to recycle properly, and how landfills function and impact our environment.
Competing at NCF-Envirothon allowed our team to expand their knowledge on environmental science and current environmental issues directly from professionals through hands-on application. Learning these skills has allowed our team to be more environmentally conscious, have potential for a career in an environmental profession, and be able to educate others in our community.
This incredible opportunity has left a great impact on our Sun Prairie FFA chapter.