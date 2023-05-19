Under the direction of Matt McVeigh, the Sun Prairie Jazz Ensemble had its stage performance portion of the Sun Prairie Jazz Fest at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 in the Performing Arts Center at Sun Prairie West High School. The festival features clinicians from the Essentially Ellington high school jazz band competition, who coached participating bands from area high schools on jazz technique and performed with the Sun Prairie Jazz Ensemble in a concert later that evening.
The Sun Prairie Jazz Ensemble competed among the top-15 finalists at the 28th Annual Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition on May 11-13 at Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City.
Four Sun Prairie jazz students were awarded for their performances. Ethan Moehr was recognized for his outstanding alto saxophone performance and Aaron Vetter for his outstanding lead trumpet performance. Also, Elliot Lydon received an honorable mention for piano and Juanita Duarte for clarinet.
Jazz at Lincoln Center announced that Osceola County High School from Kissimee, Florida took the first-place prize along with a cash award of $5,000, followed by Susan E. Wagner High School from Staten Island, New York, who won the second-place prize and $2,500, and New World School of the Arts from Miami, Florida, who won third-place and $1,000. The other 12 bands received $500 for participating in the competition.
The judges for the competition included managing and artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center Wynton Marsalis, arranger and composer Francisco Torres, drummer Jeff Hamilton, Essentially Ellington alumni and Jazz at Lincoln Center orchestra bass player Carlos Henriquez and saxophonist, composer and Essentially Ellington alum Alexa Tarantino.
“It is emotional for me to hear our young people play during Essentially Ellington,” Marsalis said in a press release. “Just to see some of them playing by memory, understanding how difficult it is for them to face their nerves, the things they have to do to not let the ensemble down and the difficulty of what is being played.”
He added that as you get older you realize competing against others isn’t what’s important.
“The things we take away from these experiences have nothing to do with competition,” Marsalis said. “It has everything to do with coming together with people.”
Dozens of individual and section awards were given. To see the full list of award winners, visit: jazz.org/ellington.