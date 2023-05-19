Matt McVeigh and the Sun Prairie Jazz Ensemble (2023)
Under the direction of Matt McVeigh, the Sun Prairie Jazz Ensemble had its stage performance portion of the Sun Prairie Jazz Fest at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 in the Performing Arts Center at Sun Prairie West High School. The festival features clinicians from the Essentially Ellington high school jazz band competition, who coached participating bands from area high schools on jazz technique and performed with the Sun Prairie Jazz Ensemble in a concert later that evening.

The Sun Prairie Jazz Ensemble competed among the top-15 finalists at the 28th Annual Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition on May 11-13 at Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City.

Four Sun Prairie jazz students were awarded for their performances. Ethan Moehr was recognized for his outstanding alto saxophone performance and Aaron Vetter for his outstanding lead trumpet performance. Also, Elliot Lydon received an honorable mention for piano and Juanita Duarte for clarinet.

