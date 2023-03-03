Sun Prairie School Board Candidates 2023
TOP: The Sun Prairie School Board candidates on the ballot are (left-right) Tom Weber, Katey Kamoku, Lisa Goldsberry and Carol Albright.

 Jeromey Hodsdon

Challengers Lisa Goldsberry and Katey Kamoku and incumbents Tom Weber and Carol Albright faced off in a school board candidate forum on Tuesday, Feb. 28, hosted by the Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition at the Westside Community Building, 2598 W. Main St.

The four candidates are vying for two open seats on the Sun Prairie School Board. The election is on April 4, where residents in the Sun Prairie Area School District will be able to vote for two. The top two vote-getters will win the seats.

